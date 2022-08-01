Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

LA County Fire Has A New Boss As Daryl Osby, Its First Black Chief, Retires

By  Arantza Peña Popo
Published Aug 1, 2022 3:15 PM
Retiring L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby stands on a sidewalk next to another firefighter. Osby wears bright, clean yellow gear and a white helmet. The other man's gear is darkened, presumably from years of use, and wears a red helmet with the number 30 on the side. A coil of hose lies in a puddle of water in the gutter, and fire trucks in the background flash their red and yellow lights.
After 24 years as a chief officer, Anthony Marrone is rising up to be the 10th fire chief in the department's almost century long history.
(Courtesy of LA County Fire Department)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has a new chief.

Starting today, Anthony Marrone will serve as acting fire chief after Darryl Osby officially retired on Friday.

Osby made history in 2011 as the first Black fire chief for L.A. County. He started his career with the department back in 1984 as a firefighter, gradually rising through the ranks.

During his tenure, he created the Community Outreach, Recruitment, Diversity, and Inclusion organization to reach out to local youth and build a more diverse workforce.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

“I am truly grateful for the amazing 38 years I have spent protecting the lives, property, and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County, especially the last eleven in which I had the honor of serving as Fire Chief of the premier fire department in the nation, if not the world,” Osby said in a statement released by department.

Marrone has 36 years with the department and previously served in the interim role of chief in 2021.

“I look forward to collaborating with the Board, Labor, our members & the residents we serve to enhance the delivery & quality of emergency & life safety services to those in our care,” said Marrone in a tweet sent out by the department.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories