LA County Fire Has A New Boss As Daryl Osby, Its First Black Chief, Retires

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has a new chief.

Starting today, Anthony Marrone will serve as acting fire chief after Darryl Osby officially retired on Friday.

Osby made history in 2011 as the first Black fire chief for L.A. County. He started his career with the department back in 1984 as a firefighter, gradually rising through the ranks.

During his tenure, he created the Community Outreach, Recruitment, Diversity, and Inclusion organization to reach out to local youth and build a more diverse workforce.

“I am truly grateful for the amazing 38 years I have spent protecting the lives, property, and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County, especially the last eleven in which I had the honor of serving as Fire Chief of the premier fire department in the nation, if not the world,” Osby said in a statement released by department.

Marrone has 36 years with the department and previously served in the interim role of chief in 2021.

“I look forward to collaborating with the Board, Labor, our members & the residents we serve to enhance the delivery & quality of emergency & life safety services to those in our care,” said Marrone in a tweet sent out by the department.

Following the retirement of Fire Chief Daryl Osby, the #LACounty Board of Supervisors has appointed Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone to serve as Acting Fire Chief over the #LACoFD, effective 8/1.



“During this transition phase, I thank the Board for selecting & entrusting… pic.twitter.com/oX3JZOUR5A — LACoFD (@LACOFD) July 31, 2022