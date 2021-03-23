Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Criminal Justice

LA County Nearly Doubles Size of Program That Diverts People With Mental Illness From Jail

By Robert Garrova
Published Mar 23, 2021 3:56 PM
5f63e0f1edff0a0008ef3b4e-eight.jpg
L.A.'s Twin Tower Correctional Facility (Robert Garrova )
LAist only exists with your help.
Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted today to nearly double the size of a program that diverts people with a mental illness who are incompetent to stand trial into community-based treatment.

With the county accepting about $35 million in additional state funds for the expansion, the Office of Diversion and Reentry will increase the number of beds available in its Felony Incompetent to Stand Trial program from 215 to 415.

Advocates had pushed for the county to accept the increased funding from the state, citing too many people languishing in county jail as they await transfer to a mental health facility.

This move comes at a time when there are more people with mental health issues in L.A. County’s jails than ever — more than 6,000. Pamila Lew, senior attorney at Disability Rights California, called the vote “fantastic, very welcome news.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
“This is the group of individuals who are considered the most difficult to meet the needs for and they’re the ones who have been left in jail."

READ OUR FULL STORY:

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.