LA County Declares State Of Emergency On Homelessness

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency on homelessness Tuesday, following a similar declaration by the city of L.A. in December.

What will this do? County officials hope the declaration will improve coordination with the city of L.A., and cut down the time it takes to get people off the streets and into housing.

The details: The declaration allows the county to cut red tape around securing beds and housing, hiring more health care and service workers, providing outreach and housing providers with better access to county services, and identifying funding.

Why this matters: On any given night, an estimated 69,144 people are experiencing homelessness across L.A. County, according to the most recent count. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass declared a local state of emergency on homelessness within the city on her first day in office Dec. 12. A week later, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors said it would partner with the city on this declaration, particularly on mental health and other services.

