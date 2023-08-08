Thousands Of LA City Workers Have Gone On Strike. Here's What You Need To Know

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Roughly 11,000 Los Angeles city workers — from custodians to mechanics — walked off the job Tuesday for a one-day strike. Their union, SEIU Local 721, is planning picket lines across the city, from LAX, to City Hall and Griffith Park.



What the action is about

Union representatives allege that L.A.'s management has refused to bargain in good faith before their contract expires at the end of the year. SEIU 721 executive board member Simboa Wright on Tuesday said workers want to see change in the way L.A. fills its ranks to alleviate workloads.

"We need more staffing — just recruitment and retention. You can't keep people here and it takes so long for them to hire," said Wright, a wastewater collection worker for the city. "By the time you apply for the job, you'll get a job somewhere else because it takes so long."

Maria Puebla, who has worked as a custodian for 18 years and travels to downtown L.A. from Canoga Park each day to work the 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. shift, said she's also feeling overworked.

"The people who are retiring are not being replaced. They are not bringing in more people. There is too much work," Puebla said.

While she's retiring soon, Puebla said she was out striking to secure a fairer contract for future employees.

The last time city workers carried out a similar strike was more than 40 years ago.

Also joining in solidarity Tuesday were some members of United Teachers Los Angeles. That union's vice president, Julie Van Winkle, said one common denominator among the labor movements so far is the high cost of living.

"Rent is so expensive. Normal working people can't afford to live in L.A.," Van Winkle said. "So that's why you see all these people out on the picket lines because we're all feeling the same hardships and the same unsustainability that's happening in the city right now, especially in terms of housing and housing insecurity."



What the city is saying

In a statement, Mayor Karen Bass has said that the city has been bargaining in good faith with SEIU 721 since January and that the workers "deserve a fair contract."

Bass has also been reassuring the public that the city “is not going to shut down” during the 24-hour strike.



Affected city services

There will be some one-day delays to services like trash pick up, with the regular schedule expected to return to normal by Aug. 14. For more anticipated disruptions, we have a list here.