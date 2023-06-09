LA City Council Will Consider Expanding Employees Included In Juneteenth Holiday
Topline:
The Los Angeles City Council will today consider making Juneteenth — the day that marks the end of slavery — an official city holiday for non-represented city employees and employees represented by other labor organizations.
More info: The holiday honors the events of June 19, 1885, on which enslaved Black Americans were told they were free. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation that made Juneteenth a federal holiday.
The backstory: Last year, the council made Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees, but that only applied for employees represented by the Coalition of City Unions.
