Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Made of L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

LA City Council Will Consider Expanding Employees Included In Juneteenth Holiday

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Jun 9, 2023 9:05 AM
A man and woman who appear to be Black stand together holding a square sign saying "Black Lives Matter" surrounding a photo of George Floyd. They are on a city street.
Jamaea Martin and Shane Smith said they'd always felt honored to celebrate Juneteenth because it's such an important holiday for the Black community, and they are happy that other communities are finally recognizing Juneteenth and the oppression Black people face.
(Chava Sanchez
/
LAist)
Our June member drive is live: protect this resource!
Right now, we need your help during our short June member drive to keep the local news you read here every day going. This has been a challenging year, but with your help, we can get one step closer to closing our budget gap. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

The Los Angeles City Council will today consider making Juneteenth — the day that marks the end of slavery — an official city holiday for non-represented city employees and employees represented by other labor organizations.

More info: The holiday honors the events of June 19, 1885, on which enslaved Black Americans were told they were free. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation that made Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The backstory: Last year, the council made Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees, but that only applied for employees represented by the Coalition of City Unions.

Most Read
Best of LAist