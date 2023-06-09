LA City Council Will Consider Expanding Employees Included In Juneteenth Holiday

Right now, we need your help during our short June member drive to keep the local news you read here every day going. This has been a challenging year, but with your help, we can get one step closer to closing our budget gap. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

The Los Angeles City Council will today consider making Juneteenth — the day that marks the end of slavery — an official city holiday for non-represented city employees and employees represented by other labor organizations.

More info: The holiday honors the events of June 19, 1885, on which enslaved Black Americans were told they were free. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation that made Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The backstory: Last year, the council made Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees, but that only applied for employees represented by the Coalition of City Unions.