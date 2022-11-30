L.A. County Officials Launch Working Group Amid ‘Ballooning’ Fentanyl Overdose Deaths

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all today on Giving Tuesday. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls AND will be matched dollar-for-dollar! Let your support for reliable local reporting be amplified by this special matching opportunity. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Topline:

L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón was joined by Public Health, Law Enforcement and education leaders Tuesday to announce the creation of a fentanyl working group amid stark increases in overdose deaths.



Why it matters: According to a new report from the L.A. County Department of Health, fentanyl overdose deaths went up nearly 1,300% from 2016 to 2021. Fentanyl overdose deaths among youth under 18 went from four deaths in 2018 to 31 deaths last year.

The backstory: Doses of the opioid overdose treatment Narcan were distributed to every school in L.A. County in response to recent fentanyl-related deaths among students. LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says that effort has saved seven lives.

What’s Next: Details are so far scarce on how the group will work, but the county says they’ll collaborate on prevention, education and enforcement. DA Gascón says he believes the county cannot incarcerate its way out of a devastating public health issue.

“To address the infiltration of fentanyl into our drug supply and reduce overdose-related fatalities, Los Angeles needs a comprehensive approach that includes... investments in harm-reduction services, the creation of overdose prevention programs... and establishing the proper social supports that individuals need, including access to health care, mental health, food and nutrition and job training and housing first models,” Jeannette Zanipatin, California director for the Drug Policy Policy Alliance, said during Tuesday’s press conference.

Go deeper: We Have To Teach Them To Stay Safe' — High Schooler Dies From Fentanyl Overdose Amid Rise in Drug Deaths