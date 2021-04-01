Is A Fourth Coronavirus Wave Coming For California?

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

By Emily Hoeven

President Joe Biden said Monday that states should pause their reopening efforts amid a new surge in coronavirus cases, creating a potential political liability for Gov. Gavin Newsom as he ushers California into its fastest reopening yet.

Biden's comments came the same day that Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, expressed a sense of "impending doom" about a fourth coronavirus wave. Over the past two weeks, positive cases have skyrocketed 133% in Michigan, 62% in Connecticut and 42% in New York, according to a New York Times database. Although California's seven-day case rate is at a low of 1.8%, health experts warn transmission levels could increase as people gather for Passover and Easter and travel for spring break.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer: "We do not yet have enough vaccine protection ... to prevent more transmission if we're not extraordinarily careful in these next few weeks."

Meanwhile, new coronavirus variants continue to pop up throughout California. The Brazilian variant, which appears to be more infectious and to reduce the effectiveness of some antibody treatments, showed up last week in San Diego and the Bay Area for the first time. The state Department of Public Health is tracking five "known variants of concern" and three "known variants of interest," which together account for more than 9,000 cases statewide.