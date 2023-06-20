Huntington Beach City Council To Discuss Screening Children's Library Books For Obscenity

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

The Huntington Beach City Council is set to vote tonight on whether to take the first step toward requiring books in the city's public libraries to be screened for material deemed obscene or pornographic.

The measure calls for drafting an ordinance that would put the city attorney in charge of screening public library materials for anything that could qualify as "obscenity" under First Amendment case law, and making sure those materials aren't available to minors.

The city attorney would also be in charge of screening children's books and other materials before they're purchased for the city's public libraries.

Finally, the measure requests that the city manager look into parting ways with the American Library Association.

Who's behind the measure?

Councilmember Gracey Van Der Mark put the proposal on this week's city council agenda. She's part of a staunchly conservative slate of candidates who won a majority of the city's council seats in last fall's election.

Van Der Mark has expressed concerns about books in the past on the public Facebook forum Informed Parents of California. In a post last week, Van Der Mark wrote that she wasn't proposing to ban books.

"We do not want to violate anyone’s freedom of speech or their right to any material, however, we need to find a way to put safeguards in place to protect our children from obscene and/or pornographic material," she wrote.

Concern from local library group

The organization Friends of the Huntington Beach Public Library has asked for people to write to city council members and speak up against the measure at this week's council meeting. On its website, the organization wrote:

"We firmly believe that individuals have the right to decide what books they choose to read for themselves and their families and that no individual has a right to decide what you are allowed to read. We fully and unequivocally support our professional librarians to manage the collection of materials available in our public libraries just as they have for more than 100 years."

Book challenges on the rise

The American Library Association has been vocal about its alarm over increasing efforts to censor library materials in recent years. It tallied a nearly 75% increase in book challenges last year compared to 2021.

"Any decision on whether to limit a young person’s access to materials is most appropriately made by their parents, who are best equipped to know and understand their child’s intellectual and emotional development," wrote Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom in recent comments to the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform. "However, a parent does not have a right to restrict through government action what another parent’s child may choose to read, which would intrude on the other parent’s right to decide for their own child."

Several challenges to books have made headlines in Orange County this year. In January, the Orange Unified School District superintendent suspended access to a digital library after parents complained about several books available on the app that they said were inappropriate for young children.

And the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District Board of Trustees changed a policy earlier this year to require board approval for all novels before being piloted in classrooms.

What's the next step?

If the Huntington Beach City Council passes the measure, a proposed ordinance would come back to the council for a vote in August. Tuesday's city council meeting starts at 6 p.m.

How to participate In person: The City Council meets at 2000 Main St., Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Watch: Council meetings can be viewed locally on HBTV Channel 3, or online.

Public comments: According to the Huntington Beach City Council website, public comments are heard at the beginning of each meeting. There’s a three-minute limit on comments.