Hundreds Of Bees Injured 2 People In Encino. Here's What To Do If You Encounter A Swarm
Topline:
A swarm of bees attacked two men in Encino on Tuesday, sending one to a hospital with multiple stings. Encountering a frightening and aggressive bee swarm is rare, but a larger than usual bee population should make Angelenos aware of how to protect themselves.
Why are there so many bees buzzing around? The heavy rains from earlier this year have bolstered plant life, meaning more food to boost a growing bee population. More bees means a greater possibility of feral bee swarms.
While bees are not inherently aggressive, they will become defensive if they need to protect their hives from people whom they view as predators,
What to do if you’re caught in a swarm: Avoid swatting around or running in circles. Instead, you should cover your face and immediately take shelter indoors or in a car. If you do get stung, "you want to scratch it out with a fingernail instead of pinching the venom into you,” said Brooke Ashurst, a third generation bee-keeper from the Imperial Valley. If you come across bees buzzing around you, he added, there's a hive nearby — so steer clear.
-
Fentanyl and other drugs fuel record deaths among people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County. From 2019 to 2021, deaths jumped 70% to more than 2,200 in a single year.
-
This fungi isn’t a “fun guy.” Here’s what to do if you spot or suspect mold in your home.
-
Donald Trump was a fading TV presence when the WGA strike put a dent in network schedules.
-
Edward Bronstein died in March 2020 while officers were forcibly taking a blood sample after his detention.
-
A hike can be a beautiful backdrop as you build your connection with someone.
-
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.