Hundreds Of Bees Injured 2 People In Encino. Here's What To Do If You Encounter A Swarm

Topline:

A swarm of bees attacked two men in Encino on Tuesday, sending one to a hospital with multiple stings. Encountering a frightening and aggressive bee swarm is rare, but a larger than usual bee population should make Angelenos aware of how to protect themselves.



Why are there so many bees buzzing around? The heavy rains from earlier this year have bolstered plant life, meaning more food to boost a growing bee population. More bees means a greater possibility of feral bee swarms.

While bees are not inherently aggressive, they will become defensive if they need to protect their hives from people whom they view as predators,

What to do if you’re caught in a swarm: Avoid swatting around or running in circles. Instead, you should cover your face and immediately take shelter indoors or in a car. If you do get stung, "you want to scratch it out with a fingernail instead of pinching the venom into you,” said Brooke Ashurst, a third generation bee-keeper from the Imperial Valley. If you come across bees buzzing around you, he added, there's a hive nearby — so steer clear.

