Planting Drought-Tolerant Trees (And Other Headlines)

Let’s pick up from where we left off yesterday, shall we? In Tuesday’s newsletter we learned about a University of California Riverside project that aims to figure out which species of trees are “climate ready” and best able to survive hotter and drier climates. We learned how badly we need those trees to bring down temperatures and provide much-needed shade for our cities.



Planting a tree that can thrive

Right now, you’re probably thinking, ‘well, what can I do?’

Well, why not plant some drought-tolerant trees yourself?

Once again, my colleague Jacob Margolis has some insight here. This time he’s got a guide to how YOU can plant a tree that thrives on limited water supply and in hot conditions.

First rule for your green thumb: do your research to evaluate what species of tree would be best where you live. After all, living in the valley is very different from living by the beach. Jacob also highlighted the importance of assessing the irrigation options where you hope to plant your tree, checking for power lines that could obstruct growth and, if you plant near a home, ensuring the tree’s roots won’t spread too much and be invasive.

There’s a few more things to know before you get started. Read Jacob’s story to learn about the types of trees you could consider planting.

Stay safe and cool, L.A. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

Los Angeles Police Department recruits may soon see a 11% pay increase to their base salary after a tentative labor agreement between the LAPD officers’ union and the city of L.A. My colleague Frank Stoltze wrote more about the deal and how different groups have responded.

recruits may soon see a 11% pay increase to their base salary after a tentative labor agreement between the LAPD officers’ union and the city of L.A. My colleague Frank Stoltze wrote more about the deal and how different groups have responded. L.A. City Council members approved $3 million to fund community projects in certain regions that are a part of the L.A. Repair Program. This program gives neighborhoods the power to talk about what work they want to see done in their communities.

to fund community projects in certain regions that are a part of the L.A. Repair Program. This program gives neighborhoods the power to talk about what work they want to see done in their communities. If you’ve ever seen a fire whirl, you’re probably wondering how in the world a tornado of fire even happens. Some were spotted in the Mojave Desert as the York Fire burned through the area. My colleague Jacob Margolis explained what’s going on.

you’re probably wondering how in the world a tornado of fire even happens. Some were spotted in the Mojave Desert as the York Fire burned through the area. My colleague Jacob Margolis explained what’s going on. This week, the city of Anaheim released a 353-page report detailing corruption and influence-peddling in the government. My colleague Jill Replogle wrote about how there was possible theft of $1.5 million from taxpayers.

in the government. My colleague Jill Replogle wrote about how there was possible theft of $1.5 million from taxpayers. California’s ocean waves are continuing to reach newer heights since temperatures across the world have warmed. Though it may be fun for surfers, here’s how it can also be dangerous to our coast.

are continuing to reach newer heights since temperatures across the world have warmed. Though it may be fun for surfers, here’s how it can also be dangerous to our coast. Former President Donald Trump was charged with four felony counts on Tuesday for his involvement in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He faces other federal charges related to an investigation obstruction. NPR has more on Trump’s latest indictment.

Los Angeles veteran politician Jackie Goldberg is retiring...this time for good

Jackie Goldberg, a candidate for L.A. Unified School Board, speaks with a volunteer at her campaign's Silver Lake headquarters on Tues., May 14, 2019. (Kyle Stokes/KPCC)

Back in 2019, Jackie Goldberg, a long-time member on the Los Angeles Unified School District Board and a city councilmember, was retired. But she decided to return to politics, running for an open seat on the school board and winning the spot serving District 5.

Now, she’s officially stepping away for good. After 40 years, on and off, in politics, Goldberg will be leaving office in December 2024.

“It's time for me to spend more time with my family,” Goldberg, 78, said. “They complain continuously that I'm never around, which is unfortunately true.”

Goldberg was the first openly lesbian candidate to be elected to the L.A. City Council in 1994 and throughout her career has been a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights in schools.

Read more about her story here .