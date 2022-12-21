Support for LAist comes from
How To LA

We're 50 Episodes In! Why Our How To LA Podcast Should Be Must Listen For You

By  Brian De Los Santos
Published Dec 21, 2022 5:00 AM
The three producers of How To LA stand next to each other to pose in a picture.
Brian De Los Santos, Aaricka Washington and Evan Jacoby are the faces behind LAist's How To LA.
(Megan Larson )
Get to Know HTLA

Our podcast How to LA helps curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.

This week, the pod celebrates its 50th episode and we asked folks about the WILDEST thing they've done in L.A.

About How to LA

Host Brian De Los Santos and newsletter editor Aaricka Washington tackle L.A. news, culture and the everyday things that help us connect with our communities.

Why You Should Listen

How To LA logo (graphical text) with LAist Studios logo (graphical text) with 6th street bridge in the background; with red to orange vertical gradient as background color
How To LA
We’re here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.
Listen Now

Yes, episode 50 is a BIG reason to listen to the podcast, but there's a library of segments that will capture your ears. The HTLA team has tackled different stories:

Why the homelessness crisis is complicated and how experts think the issue can be solved:

12:20
LA Has Been Home To The Homelessness Crisis For Years. Now What?

LAist food editor Gan Chabrán and Brian explore Cheap, Fast Eats in several neighborhoods (our latest one focused in downtown L.A.):

11:59
Cheap Fast Eats #4: DTLA

Explaining how city government actually works: the L.A. mayor doesn't hold ALL the power and has to work with the City Council to get her agenda set:

10:43
How Much Power Does LA's City Council Really Have?

Exploring L.A.'s neighborhoods — from West Adams to Angelino Heights — and meeting residents and experts along the way:

11:25
LA’s Victorian Past Is Alive In Angelino Heights
10:51
Discover West Adams

How To Be A Part Of HTLA

Even folks who are homegrown Angelenos aren't complete experts about everything L.A. — we want to help you understand this city a little better. But if you feel like you have something to share about our beloved metropolis, hit us up!

Brian De Los Santos is @bdelossantos1 on Twitter; Aaricka is @aarickawash on there too. Find our social media at @laistpics and @laistvids.

I’d Like To Know More, How Do I Find The Podcast?

It's now available from LAist Studios. Check it out wherever you get your get podcasts!

Listen now to Brian's interview about the first 50 episodes with Julia Paskin, who hosts our weekend edition of The L.A. Report.

27:41
Listen: Our friends at How To LA celebrate their 50th episode

