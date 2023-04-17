College Students Inform Peers Of CalFresh Changes

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

One of my favorite aspects about living on a college campus was having access to so much food. It was necessary for my academic success. But for many college students, being able to afford nourishing food can be challenging. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CalFresh, the state’s nutrition assistance program for low-income people, opened up eligibility for college students who were participating in certain work study programs and for students whose families could not contribute financially.



CalFresh Is Changing. Here's How Colleges Are Helping Students Navigate What's Next.

But in June, those benefits are expiring. Some college staffers fear food insecurity will increase among students. And, the national rise of inflation doesn't help.

In my colleague Adolfo Guzman-Lopez’s latest story , he wrote about students who are educating their peers about upcoming changes in the CalFresh program and what’s next.

There is a new California law expanding access for these vulnerable students. Assembly Bill 396 allows students who are enrolled in an internship, apprenticeship, on-the-job training or any other qualifying program to be eligible to claim CalFresh benefits.

Learn more about this bill and how college staff and students hope to ensure the most vulnerable students are able to have access to food by reading Adolfo’s latest story .

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

My colleague Jackie Orchard spoke with students in a program at Pasadena City College that is helping once incarcerated people become successful students who combat recidivism. They navigate the community college journey together.

at Pasadena City College that is helping once incarcerated people become successful students who They navigate the community college journey together. L.A. District Attorney George Gascón declined to file criminal charges against Deputy Miguel Vega, who killed Andres Guardado in 2020. My colleague Frank Stoltze has more on why this case matters .

to file criminal charges against Deputy Miguel Vega, who killed Andres Guardado in 2020. My colleague Frank Stoltze has more on . Two Torrance police officers were recently formally accused in the killing of Christopher Deandre Mitchell in 2018 after District Attorney George Gascón sought an indictment. The previous district attorney ruled that the shooting was vindicated.

in the killing of Christopher Deandre Mitchell in 2018 after District Attorney George Gascón sought an The previous district attorney ruled that the shooting was vindicated. The approximately 40,000 DACA recipients living in California could receive health benefits through the Affordable Care Act if the Biden administration’s proposal for expanding Medicaid and Affordable Care Act health coverage becomes finalized. My colleague Leslie Berestein Rojas has more details.

living in California could receive through the Affordable Care Act if the Biden administration’s proposal for expanding Medicaid and Affordable Care Act health coverage becomes finalized. My colleague Leslie Berestein Rojas has more details. What’s it like growing up in Koreatown as a Mexican American with Mexican immigrant parents from Oaxaca? Litzy Martinez wrote about her experience growing up with these cultures and her journey navigating what it meant to be an American in school.

as a Mexican American with Mexican immigrant parents from Oaxaca? Litzy Martinez wrote about growing up with these cultures and her journey navigating what it meant to be an American in school. Snehal Desai is the Center Theatre Group’s first leader of color . My colleague Josie Huang wrote about his journey and how he’s served as a strong voice against anti-Asian discrimination.

. My colleague Josie Huang wrote about his journey and how he’s served as a strong voice against anti-Asian discrimination. In June, Disneyland will have its first-ever official LGBTQ+ celebration . My colleague Arantza Peña Popo has more on how this comes amid Disney’s complicated history with the queer community.



THREE — Love is Blind Live Finale!

If you follow me on Twitter, you already know I’m a Love Is Blind franchise fanatic. Last night was a finale we will never forget. But, in case you didn’t get a chance to see it yet, I want to share a couple of articles I’ve read — one about therapists’ views on the relationship drama and one about the relationship many of us rooting for: Tiffany and Brett’s Black love story.

TWO — A historic Coachella weekend

This weekend, K-pop band Blackpink became the first ever girl group to headline Coachella. Their performance was actually pretty monumental for them. Here’s a recap of Day 2.

Oh! And here’s a video of the car that will be on Frank Ocean’s set … look familiar to my Nostalgia, Ultra fans?

ONE — L.A. Lakers take Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies, 128 to 112

Austin Reaves was on a roll during yesterday’s L.A. Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies playoff game. He scored nine straight points in the fourth quarter, helping the Lakers defeat the Grizzlies in Game 1. He had a pretty hype moment too. Reaves screamed out “ I’m him!” after nailing one of his shots.