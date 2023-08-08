New Cap On Rent Hikes Takes Effect For Tenants In LA And Orange Counties

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Under state law, a new 8.8% limit on annual rent hikes takes effect Tuesday for many, though not all, tenants in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The change comes as Southern California renters have seen their housing costs rise as much as 10% over the past year.



What’s changing

The statewide Tenant Protection Act covers renters living in most apartment buildings constructed more than 15 years ago.

The law links allowable annual rent hikes with inflation. Because inflation has been cooling in the L.A. area, the legal limit on rent hikes for covered tenants is declining slightly, from 10% to 8.8%.

Why now

The law draws on the local consumer price index from April each year in order to determine new limits every August.

Landlords can add an additional 5% to the local consumer price index (a common measure of inflation) in order to determine legal rent hike limits, so long as the figure doesn’t exceed 10%.

In April 2022, local inflation was running high at 7.9%, triggering the law’s maximum increase of 10%. But with inflation running lower at 3.8% this April, landlords must now observe a new 8.8% limit.

Where to get help

Keep in mind, renters in L.A. and Orange counties who are covered by the Tenant Protection Act are not legally obligated to pay rent hikes exceeding 8.8% starting this month through the end of July 2024.

Also, many tenants in about a dozen SoCal cities have stronger protections under local rent control laws.

DOES YOUR CITY HAVE RENT CONTROL? If you live in one of these cities, or an unincorporated area of L.A. County, your housing may be covered by local laws that cap rent hikes below 8.8%. Read our guide for more info.

Pasadena West Hollywood Los Angeles Inglewood Santa Monica Cudahy Culver City Beverly Hills Baldwin Park Bell Gardens Santa Ana Pomona



If you still have questions or need help fighting an illegal rent increase, you can reach out to local tenant legal aid providers through StayHousedLA.org .

We’ve also gathered some tips and resources here .