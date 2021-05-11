Support for LAist comes from
Housing and Homelessness

Newsom Unveils $12 Billion Plan To Fight Homelessness, Aims To Put Thousands In Permanent Housing

By  Chris Greenspon
Published May 11, 2021 2:40 PM
An image of tents under a freeway overpass.
(Jae C. Hong
/
Associated Press)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced a $12 billion proposal to address the state's homelessness crisis, saying the money would place 65,000 people in permanent housing and end family homelessness within five years.

The initiative is a part of Newsom's California Roars Back Plan to rebuild the state economy as the pandemic lifts.

The proposal includes nearly $9 billion to expand Project Homekey, which housed people experiencing homelessness in hotels and motels during the pandemic. That money would also go toward creating 46,000 new housing units and affordable apartments.

The other roughly $3 billion in the plan would go toward efforts to keep people from becoming unhoused, like rent assistance.

The plan would also target resources at youth, board and care facilities, mental health support, family reunification, and job creation for unhoused Californians.

