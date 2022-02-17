LA City Council Votes To Create A Volunteer Medical Corps To Treat The Unhoused Community

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

LAist relies on you to stay independent.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

The Los Angeles City Council approved a motion to create a volunteer medical corps that would work with the L.A. Fire Department to give non-emergency medical treatment to unhoused people.

Councilmember Joe Buscaino, who co-authored the motion, says this could lead to better health outcomes for the unhoused and reduce demand on the LAFD's Emergency Medical Services Bureau.

"L.A. as we know, is home to a large number of major research and teaching hospitals, with thousands of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals," Buscaino said. "Yet over a thousand Angelenos die on our street every year."

The motion says many unhoused people lack access to preventative medical care.

Buscaino, a mayoral candidate, is also trying to get a measure on the November ballot prohibiting unhoused people from camping in public spaces once enough shelter has been built.

The measure calls for reducing the salaries of the mayor, city attorney and city council members if goals to reduce homelessness are not met.