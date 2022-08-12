LA City Council Banned Camping Near Schools. Now, How Will It Be Enforced?

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles City Council expanded its ban on camping in public spaces to include anywhere within 500 feet of schools and daycares. But it's still unclear how the ban will be enforced.

Council President Nury Martinez told LAist that outreach to unhoused people and enforcement of the ban, under municipal code 41.18, will depend on each councilmember.

“There’s those of us who of course support 41.18 and those who do not," she said, "and so outreach teams are basically going to be available to our districts. But if you don’t want to enforce 41.18 in your district, that’s completely up to the councilmember.”

L.A. Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has expressed support for the ban. But Nicolle Fefferman, co-founder of a Facebook group called Parents Supporting Teachers — with more than 27,000 members — is concerned the ban will hurt students who are unhoused.

“In addition, I’m really worried, you know, like, what is the plan to enforce this ban? Who is supposed to be enforcing it? And is that going to fall on students or school administration?" she asked.

The LAPD didn't immediately respond to questions about how and to what extent the expanded anti-camping ban will be enforced.

The City Council voted 11-3 to expand the ban. Councilmembers Nithya Raman (District 4), Marqueece Harris-Dawson (District 8), and Mike Bonin (District 11) voted no.