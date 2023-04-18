Iconic LA Japanese Rice Cracker Factory To Be Replaced By Affordable Housing

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

On the edge of Little Tokyo and Skid Row sits a factory that used to stamp out tiny Umeya rice crackers, a staple in many Japanese American households over the last century.

Crisp, shaped like sakura and flavored by an ineffable balance of salty and sweet, Umeya’s senbei crackers were such a delightful part of Kelly Takasu’s childhood that today she likes to wear a pendant designed like the treat.

When the company shut down the factory in 2017 , it felt like the end of an era to many in Los Angeles’ Japanese American community.

But the Crocker Street property will see a rebirth in the coming weeks, when the factory is demolished to make way for the construction of 175 affordable housing units, half of which will be permanent supportive housing for those struggling with chronic homelessness.

“It’s really exciting to see something that’s part of our history and culture remain part of our community and serve a greater community,” said Takasu, who sits on the board of the nonprofit Little Tokyo Service Center. “It’s not just in remembrance of Japanese Americans, but part of the future.”

From factory to ‘The Umeya’

Projected to cost $100 million, “The Umeya” will become one of the largest affordable housing complexes in the Skid Row area. The Little Tokyo Service Center plans to open the seven-story building in the spring of 2025 to more than 350 residents.

Building the new development between Skid Row and Little Tokyo will allow for more collaboration between organizers from both neighborhoods, said Skid Row community organizer Ron Crockett.

“Definitely, it's a bridge,” he said. “But a bridge doesn't have no value if it's not utilized.”

To that end, the new building has been designed to include 13,000 square feet of commercial and community space on the ground floor and a 4,000 square foot courtyard. It will also feature a mural made by Skid Row artist Crushow Herring and other community members.



A growing housing portfolio

The Little Tokyo Service Center may be better known to the public for providing senior services, supporting neighborhood businesses and operating the Terasaki Budokan , a sports and community center.

But since the 1990s, it’s also been one of the most steady nonprofit producers of badly needed affordable housing in L.A. Its portfolio now includes more than 1,000 units spread across two dozen buildings.

The group has built its own properties and collaborated on projects with other community organizations in Asian hubs throughout the city, such as the Thai Development Center, the Koreatown Immigrant Workers Alliance and the Pilipino Workers Center.

The Little Tokyo Service Center “has really adopted a mentorship approach to helping other groups that are local,” said Debbie Chen, the nonprofit’s director of real estate development. “It’s our mission to uplift other low-income communities of color, particularly low-income AAPI communities of color.”

The growing interest of service-oriented nonprofits in building housing speaks to the urgent demand in L.A., said Alan Greenlee, executive director of the Southern California Association of Nonprofit Housing.

“Their constituents are saying that housing affordability is an issue and ‘we need some help with that,’” Greenlee said. “So we find groups are increasingly looking to figure out ways to provide housing as affordable to the communities that they serve.”

For example, the Search to Involve Pilipino Americans , which is focused on programming for youth and small business, opened a new affordable and permanent supportive housing complex last November in Historic Filipinotown.



‘Very related’ missions

When news spread that the Umeya factory’s owner, the Hamano family, was planning to sell, the idea for the nonprofit’s next major project was seeded.

The nonprofit said it acquired the Umeya property for a little over $8 million. The Hamanos said they saw a link between providing affordable housing and the principles upon which the company was built.

During World War II, the Hamanos were forced to shut down their original factory on Weller Court as they, like more than 125,000 Japanese Americans and immigrants, were incarcerated by the U.S. government.

When the family restarted the business in Los Angeles after the war, anti-Japanese discrimination lingered.

The family made sure to give opportunities to people who needed them, said Rex Hamano, the company’s third-generation owner.

“We really wanted to give back to the community, as well as give dignity to individuals where it was difficult after World War II and the internment camps,” he said.

Hamano said his family business and affordable housing may “from an initial glimpse look like they're not related. But in a missional sense, I think they're very related.”

While there will be no remnant of the Umeya factory after the affordable housing development is completed, a permanent exhibit will honor the company’s legacy.