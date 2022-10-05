Here's How To Apply For LA's Section 8 Waitlist

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

The city of Los Angeles has announced that on Oct. 17 it will reopen its waitlist for the Section 8 housing voucher program, which provides federal funding to subsidize rent for low-income tenants.

The application will remain open for 13 days. It’s the first time in five years that the waitlist will reopen.

At a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti implored L.A. landlords and managers to consider renting to voucher recipients.

“I know that you see homelessness on our streets,” he said, “I know that you know families that are struggling with housing. Why not step up and be a part of the solution with those units that you have?”

Matt Sheriff, who owns property in Highland Park and San Pedro, also attended. The two tenants with vouchers that currently live on his property — a retired social worker and a single mom working on a nursing degree — are “the best tenants we’ve ever had,” he said.



A Longstanding Challenge

Finding housing with a Section 8 voucher in the L.A. area has been a longtime challenge — a 2018 study from the Urban Institute found that 76% of landlords in the city refuse to accept Section 8 .

William Patena, who was on hand for the announcement, is renting an apartment near the Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center using a Section 8 voucher, but he struggled to get housing, he said. Time after time, landlords made up excuses to turn him away after he asked if they took Section 8.

“I felt a lot of anxiety just approaching the question,” he said.



How To Apply For The Waitlist

Anyone interested in a Section 8 voucher must apply this month, even if you were on a previous wait list. Beginning Oct. 17, the application will be available online only at hacla.hcvlist.org . A valid email address is required.

Officials encouraged anyone without internet access to apply at their local public library, where staff are prepared to help with the process. After securing a spot on the waitlist, you’ll have to win a lottery to get a voucher.

Property owners and managers who are interested in renting to voucher holders can sign up at leaseupla.org .



What Are My Odds Of Getting A Voucher?

When the city’s housing authority last opened its waitlist in 2017, nearly 188,000 households applied for 20,000 available spots. Officials said back then about two-thirds of those households secured vouchers.

This time around, officials expect about 365,000 households to apply for just 30,000 available waitlist spots.

