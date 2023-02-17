Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Housing and Homelessness

City Of Santa Monica Declares Local State Of Emergency On Homelessness

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Feb 17, 2023 9:42 AM
A person covered in blankets sleeps in the sand under a pier as a woman with light-tone skin walks nearby carrying trash.
Santa Monica has declared a state of emergency to deal with an ongoing homelessness crisis. In photo from last September, a person sleeps on the beach under the city's famous pier.
(Apu Gomes
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
About the declaration

The Santa Monica City Council this week declared a state of emergency on homelessness, joining a number of other local governments — including the both L.A. city and county — in such declarations.

Why it matters

The emergency declaration allows Santa Monica to:

  • Advocate for more funding and resources, at the state, federal and county level
  • Work to remove barriers to affordable housing
  • Streamline the hiring process for staff that will focus on homelessness prevention efforts

“The reality is that we cannot address this crisis on our own, and we need our regional, state, and federal partners to support us,” said Santa Monica City Manager David White in a statement.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

One example of how the city will move forward: City officials anticipate being able to use their Affordable Housing Trust Fund (which currently has $25 million) resources to incentive affordable housing initiatives.

The Brief

About the homelessness crisis in Santa Monica

The city's last point-in-time count of unhoused people reported 807 people in Santa Monica experiencing homelessness. That survey was conducted in February 2022.

In L.A. County, the most recent available count of people experiencing homelessness found an estimated 69,144 do not have permanent housing on any given night.

What's next

The statement of emergency is in effect for 180 days but then can be extended by the Santa Monica city council.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist