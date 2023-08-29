West Nile Cases Jump After California Rains
Topline:
One person has died from the West Nile Virus in San Bernardino County, and health officials are investigating another death in that county to see if it’s West Nile related.
What is going on? There have been four West Nile-related deaths in California this year, including the one confirmed case in San Bernardino County. Cases are being reported as far north as Lake County and as far south as Imperial. So far this year 55 people have tested positive — over half were reported just last week.
What can I do? The solution is easy, simple and cheap: Wear insect repellent. It has the added bonus of fewer itchy mosquito bites as well as protecting your health. Stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near standing water. Dump any standing water around your house, such as in flower pots, tires or buckets to keep mosquitoes from breeding. Check and repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outdoors.
