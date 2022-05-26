UCLA Reinstates Mask Mandate Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Amid a rise in COVID-19 transmission, UCLA is reinstating an indoor mask mandate for students, staff and visitors beginning this Friday. The requirement also applies to indoor commencement ceremonies.

The campus saw close to 900 new cases last week, raising the concern level to "severe" on the university's COVID response plan, officials said.

The university is also continuing mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing and symptom monitoring for anyone entering or living on campus.

The university is on a quarter system, with the Spring term continuing through June 10. The mandate will remain in place until at least June 15, though the deadline is subject to extension.

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise. Yesterday, the L.A. County Department of Public Health reported 4,202 new cases. Today, new cases surpassed 6,000.

New cases in L.A. County topped 6,000 on Thursday, May 26, 20222. (L.A. County Department of Public Health)

The state overall has seen a 63% increase in cases, with every 231 of every 100,000 Californians testing positive.