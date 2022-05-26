Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Health

UCLA Reinstates Mask Mandate Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Published May 26, 2022 3:38 PM
A red-brick building has two towers on either side of an arched entry. Students sit and stand on campus walkways in the foreground. The dark silhouette of trees frame the entire photo.
UCLA will reinstate its indoor mask mandate, along with continuing weekly COVID-19 testing and symptom monitoring.
(Robyn Beck
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.
The Brief

Amid a rise in COVID-19 transmission, UCLA is reinstating an indoor mask mandate for students, staff and visitors beginning this Friday. The requirement also applies to indoor commencement ceremonies.

The campus saw close to 900 new cases last week, raising the concern level to "severe" on the university's COVID response plan, officials said.

The university is also continuing mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing and symptom monitoring for anyone entering or living on campus.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The university is on a quarter system, with the Spring term continuing through June 10. The mandate will remain in place until at least June 15, though the deadline is subject to extension.

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise. Yesterday, the L.A. County Department of Public Health reported 4,202 new cases. Today, new cases surpassed 6,000.

A dark blue chart with orange and white text contains tabular data on daily COVID-19 cases for L.A. County. The daily numbers for Monday, May 23, 2022 through Thursday, May 26, are 6,245; 4,202; 3,589; and 2,476 respectively.
New cases in L.A. County topped 6,000 on Thursday, May 26, 20222.
(L.A. County Department of Public Health)

The state overall has seen a 63% increase in cases, with every 231 of every 100,000 Californians testing positive.

What questions do you have about the coronavirus and/or how it’s affecting your life in Southern California?

Related Stories