Health

Student COVID Vaccinations: California Becomes First State To Require Them For Kids 12 And Up

By Joe Hong | CalMatters
Published Oct 1, 2021 10:29 AM
LAUSD Zoom in a Room Student Middle School
Hale Charter Academy teacher Bruce Newborn's sixth graders can attend his Zoom lessons from home or from inside his classroom. The L.A. Unified School District's reopening plan for middle- and high school campuses calls for 'Zoom-in-a-room': instead of changing rooms each period, students only report to a single classroom each day and continue to attend classes virtually.
(Kyle Stokes
/
LAist)
In another aggressive effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and ensure schools remain open, Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced a vaccine mandate for students ages 12 and older, making California the first state in the nation to require students to be fully vaccinated for in-person instruction.

The mandate would add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required immunizations, which includes mumps, measles and rubella. Newsom issued this order in the aftermath of similar mandates from the state’s largest districts, Los Angeles Unified and San Diego Unified.

Parents still have some time to get their students vaccinated. The state mandate will go into effect only once the federal Food and Drug Administration fully approves vaccines for those 12 and older. Upon FDA approval, students will have until the start of the following academic term, either January 1st or July 1st, to be fully vaccinated.

The state expects that based on current FDA timelines, students grades 7-12 will be required to be vaccinated by July 1, 2022.

Students who are currently too young to get the vaccine will be required to receive their doses as soon as they reach the required age, but they’ll be given a “reasonable period of time to receive both doses.”

The mandate comes in the aftermath of Newsom’s overwhelming victory in September’s recall election, during which the governor leaned into mask and vaccine mandates.

A survey released this week by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that most families nationwide are willing to vaccinate their children.

California students who do not get fully vaccinated will be required to enroll in independent study, the only alternative to in-person instruction being offered this year.

