Health

SpaceX Says Its COVID Outbreak Includes Only 1 Work-Related Case

By  Camila Thur de Koos
Published Dec 21, 2021 11:32 AM
The SpaceX building in Hawthorne.
The SpaceX building in Hawthorne.
(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP)
SpaceX is home to Los Angeles County's largest COVID-19 outbreak, although the company says the number is misleading.

The Hawthorne-based company is reporting at least 132 confirmed cases among its staff, according to the Department of Public Health's website. That's far more than the second-largest outbreak in the county: some 85 cases at a FedEx facility at LAX.

But SpaceX said in a statement that the 132 cases are the total number of cases since September and that only one case was contracted at work.

The company said it encourages employees to test at work after attending non-work-related events.

Monday was L.A. County’s fourth day in a row with more than 3,000 new cases.

What questions do you have about Southern California?
The Brief

