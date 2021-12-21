SpaceX Says Its COVID Outbreak Includes Only 1 Work-Related Case

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

SpaceX is home to Los Angeles County's largest COVID-19 outbreak, although the company says the number is misleading.

The Hawthorne-based company is reporting at least 132 confirmed cases among its staff, according to the Department of Public Health's website. That's far more than the second-largest outbreak in the county: some 85 cases at a FedEx facility at LAX.

But SpaceX said in a statement that the 132 cases are the total number of cases since September and that only one case was contracted at work.

The company said it encourages employees to test at work after attending non-work-related events.

Monday was L.A. County’s fourth day in a row with more than 3,000 new cases.