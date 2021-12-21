Newsom Announces Statewide Booster Requirements For Healthcare Workers; LA County’s New COVID Cases Stay High

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Healthcare workers in California will be required to get a booster shot against COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

"With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared," he said.

The governor's office is set to release more details tomorrow.

COVID Cases in LA County

Meanwhile in L.A. County, Monday was the fourth day in a row with more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Among them are 60 new omicron variant cases, making for a total of around 100. The omicron variant was first identified in California on Dec. 1 . The next day, public health officials located the variant in L.A. County .

L.A. County Public Health officials say outbreaks are up in every sector tracked — except for a drop in cases last week at skilled nursing facilities, where booster shots have been widespread.