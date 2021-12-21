Support for LAist comes from
Health

Newsom Announces Statewide Booster Requirements For Healthcare Workers; LA County’s New COVID Cases Stay High

By  LAist Staff
Updated Dec 21, 2021 4:30 PM
Published Dec 21, 2021 11:23 AM
A sign in a waiting area at LAX points people to "Get a free COVID-19 rapid test."
A rapid test sign at LAX on Dec. 2.
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images)
Healthcare workers in California will be required to get a booster shot against COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

"With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared," he said.

The governor's office is set to release more details tomorrow.

COVID Cases in LA County

Meanwhile in L.A. County, Monday was the fourth day in a row with more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Among them are 60 new omicron variant cases, making for a total of around 100. The omicron variant was first identified in California on Dec. 1. The next day, public health officials located the variant in L.A. County.

L.A. County Public Health officials say outbreaks are up in every sector tracked — except for a drop in cases last week at skilled nursing facilities, where booster shots have been widespread.

What questions do you have about vaccines?
The Brief

