Local Shelters Under Quarantine As COVID Outbreaks Spread In LA County

By  Elly Yu
Published Jan 6, 2022 9:25 AM
Public health officials report that 150 shelters and encampments in Los Angeles County now have active COVID outbreaks.

Michael Arnold with the Midnight Mission on Skid Row said they're under quarantine — like many other shelters.

"Even if people want to come in, we're unable to accommodate them because as long as we're in outbreak status, we cannot take new people into the program," Arnold said.

Arnold said there's a lack of places in the county where people can safely isolate if they've tested positive for COVID-19.

The county has three sites where unhoused people can isolate or quarantine. There's one in Compton, another near USC and a third site in Sherman Oaks, offering a total of 213 beds.

Another 50 beds are coming this weekend to a site on Skid Row and another 100 beds may be added soon.

The county still has about 1,400 motel and hotel rooms leased for unhoused and other vulnerable people.

