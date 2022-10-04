Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Health

Sexual And Reproductive Health Needs Of Asian Women Will Be Focus Of $3M UCLA Study

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Oct 4, 2022 4:15 PM
UCLA letters appear on red brick wall
UCLA researchers have a $3 million grant to study the reproductive and sexual health needs of Asian women.
(wellesenterprises/Getty Images
/
iStock Editorial)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Topline:

UCLA has received $3 million in federal funds to study the sexual and reproductive health needs of Asian immigrant women.

What's the goal? To collect data for separate ethnic groups and for immigrants of different statuses — including undocumented, naturalized citizens and green card holders.

Why it matters: Prof. May Sudhinaraset says Asians are the fastest growing group in the country — but existing data lumps them into one category or excludes them.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
"This failure to include a sufficiently diverse sample has oftentimes perpetuated the model minority myth, which further invisibilizes the multiple sexual reproductive health needs that Asian immigrants experience within Asian immigrant subgroups, but also between Asian immigrant subgroups."

What's next: The five-year study will look at Asian women of different ethnicities and immigration statuses in four states to determine what type of health services they're getting and the quality of care they're receiving.

More coverage of why we need more transparency into Asian health: Southeast Asians Here Fear They're Suffering An Outsized Toll in COVID-19

Related Stories