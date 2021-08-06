Positive COVID Cases In Orange County Hit Highest Numbers Since January

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Orange County reported more than 1,000 COVID cases on Friday, the highest daily count since January 31. The number of people in hospitals and intensive care units is at its highest since late February.

The Orange County Department of Health reported that 90% of people who have been hospitalized are unvaccinated. Around 70% of Orange County residents are at least partially vaccinated.

Children are also getting COVID, with 11 hospitalized in the county in July.

The county's deputy health officer, Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong , said vaccination is the best defense against the contracting COVID or spreading it to others.

"If you are eligible to, we are encouraging you to get vaccinated or at least to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible," she said.

While those who are vaccinated are likely to have mild or no symptoms, they can still spread the virus without knowing they have it.

"And so if you don't know that you're carrying it, you could potentially transmit it to someone who's not vaccinated or who is at risk," Dr. Chinsio-Kwong said.

Dr. Chinsio-Kwong recommends avoiding group settings and wearing masks, especially indoors, if you're around people who are unvaccinated or in high-risk groups.

Orange County is following a state mandate requiring health care workers to verify their vaccination status by September. Officials are not yet considering a mask mandate like the one L.A. County put in place.