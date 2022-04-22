LA-Based COVID-19 Testing Company To Pay $22.5 Million Settlement For Allegedly Faking Test Results

Help keep LAist independent, paywall-free, and ready to meet the needs of our city by making a donation today.

During peak COVID surge, many of us were willing to pay a premium to get test results fast — within 24 hours.

One of the testing companies that promised that was Venice-based Sameday Health. Now L.A. City Attorney and mayoral candidate Mike Feuer has announced the company must pay the city $22.5 million to settle allegations that it sent fake negative test results to hundreds of customers.

Consumers who received test results from Sameday Health between October and December 2020 are eligible for refunds.

In some instances, the company allegedly sent results before the tests were even processed by a lab, according to a statement from Feuer .

"It is imperative that people who are getting tested get accurate results," Feuer said. "And it's imperative that any company that is reporting to give those results, give those results to people straight."

Beyond the alleged botched and falsified test results, the city's complaint charges that Sameday Health also engaged in insurance fraud after partnering with a doctor and charging for "medically unnecessary" consultations.

That doctor, Jeff Toll, has also agreed to pay $3.9 million to settle the allegations.

Feuer advised anyone who's seeking COVID-19 tests, the to book an appointment through a trusted healthcare provider or the Health Services of L.A. County. He said he believes the city has "captured the universe of people who were adversely affected," but he encourages others who think they've been ripped off to contact his office.

In a statement, a Sameday Health spokesperson said that the company has "corrected the problems that arose back in 2020," and has agreed to settle to move forward and focus on the "the communities they serve."