Health

New Record: LA County Reports 37K New COVID Cases, Highest Daily Total Of Pandemic

By  Elly Yu
Published Jan 6, 2022 5:35 PM
A chart tracking the COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths, and cases dating back to May of 2020. Currently, a massive rise is underway.
(Courtesy L.A. County Department of Public Health)
Los Angeles County reported 37,215 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day total of the pandemic.

The new set of data beat the previous record, set last Friday, by roughly 10,000 cases.

"We're going to continue to see for at least the next two weeks, our case numbers go higher, and our rates obviously go higher as well," said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

Dr. Ferrer noted in Thursday's health briefing that the rise in hospitalizations this time around is nowhere near as dramatic as what we saw during last winter’s devastating surge.

Thursday saw 2,661 hospitalizations reported, compared to around 8,100 a year ago. Ferrer notes a lot of the patients with COVID in the hospital now were actually admitted for other health issues. People with COVID account for about 7% of patients in intensive care units. During last year’s peak, it was more than half. Thirty COVID-related deaths were also reported on Thursday.

