How And Where To Get Free COVID And Flu Test Kits In LA County

L.A. County is launching a new test collection program aimed at expanding access for people unable to make appointments.

It's called the Pick Up Testing Kit program and it works just how you'd expect. County residents can pick up PCR test kits and return completed tests at one of 13 designated locations across the county.

Those kits can be picked up without an appointment and results can be expected within 24 to 48 hours. Along with testing for COVID, the kits will also test for Influenza — both A and B.

These tests can help you out in a pinch if you are experiencing cold symptoms or have been exposed to someone who tested positive. That said, the county notes that the tests are not intended for use by those testing as a requirement to return to school or work.

Last week, county officials said they had to pause the "home testing program" — which allowed residents to get kits in the mail — due to processing backlogs.



Pick up kits at these locations:

Obregon Park: 4021 East 1st St., Los Angeles, Mon. - Fri., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

4021 East 1st St., Los Angeles, Mon. - Fri., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Memorial Park North Recreation Center : 320 N. Orange Ave., Azusa, Mon. - Fri, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

: 320 N. Orange Ave., Azusa, Mon. - Fri, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. San Gabriel Valley Airport: 4015 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, Mon.-Sat., 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

4015 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, Mon.-Sat., 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wingate Park : 735 North Glendora, Covina, Mon-Fri, 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m

: 735 North Glendora, Covina, Mon-Fri, 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m MLK Medical Campus: 12021 S. Wilmington Ave., Los Angeles., Mon.-Sun., 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

12021 S. Wilmington Ave., Los Angeles., Mon.-Sun., 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Ted Watkins Park : 1335 East 123rd St., Los Angeles, Mon. - Fri., 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

: 1335 East 123rd St., Los Angeles, Mon. - Fri., 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Helen Keller Park: 12521 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, Mon. - Fri., 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

12521 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, Mon. - Fri., 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Poinsettia Recreation Center - Front Lawn: 7341 Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles, Tues. - Sat, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

7341 Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles, Tues. - Sat, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Plummer Park: 7377 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, Tues. - Sat., 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

7377 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, Tues. - Sat., 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley: 11251 Glenoaks Blvd., Pacoima, Mon. - Fri., 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

11251 Glenoaks Blvd., Pacoima, Mon. - Fri., 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Clara Street Park: 4835 Clara St, Cudahy, Mon. - Sun. , 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

4835 Clara St, Cudahy, Mon. - Sun. , 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Palmdale Hammack Center: 815 E Avenue Q6, Palmdale, Mon. - Sat., 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

815 E Avenue Q6, Palmdale, Mon. - Sat., 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. College of the Canyons - Santa Clarita: 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita, Mon. - Sat., 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Learn more on the county's Test Kit site