Gov. Newsom Donates Contribution From Nursing Home Owner To Charity, After LAist Investigation

Following an LAist investigation into a troubled nursing home chain, Gov. Gavin Newsom has donated a $10,000 political contribution from the company to charity.

The contribution, made in December 2020 by ReNew Health Consulting Services, will go to the AARP, the organization that advocates for older Americans, according to Newsom campaign spokesman Nathan Click.

The move follows LAist’s investigation, "Immediate Jeopardy," which details how state health officials took the extraordinary step of denying licenses to ReNew's founder and CEO, Crystal Solorzano, who had sought to take over nine additional nursing homes. The state cited serious issues at her facilities across California, including an alleged rape, inappropriately discharged patients, and substandard care.

Officials cited a list of 128 serious violations at Solorzano’s facilities, and even concerns about her character. But due to what advocates call a "completely exploited" licensing process, ReNew Health is still operating those nursing homes.

The story included a 2018 photograph of Solorzano with Newsom, posted on ReNew Health’s Instagram account. ReNew donated $10,000 to Newsom’s gubernatorial campaign in September 2018, and another $10,000 to his 2022 re-election effort in December of last year. Click said the latter contribution is the one being donated to charity.

Leaders of the effort to recall Newsom blasted the governor over the campaign contribution and the substandard care detailed in the story.

“We all have aunts, uncles, we have brothers that will end up in these facilities at some point,” said recall founder Mike Netter. “How do we know that they're being taken care of? If the state of California, run by the governor, doesn't do its job?”

Solorzano and ReNew declined comment for the investigation.

