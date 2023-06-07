From 'Fighting Cancer' to 'Losing The Battle,' We Understand Illness As War. Some Say It's Time For A Change

Right now, we need your help during our short June member drive to keep the local news you read here every day going. This has been a challenging year, but with your help, we can get one step closer to closing our budget gap. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Words of battle are embedded deeply in our discourse about illness. In 1971, President Richard Nixon famously declared a "war on cancer.” In the face of a life-threatening diagnosis, people often resolve to be fighters, to do everything they can to avoid losing their battle.

For Dr. Sunita Puri, this language is familiar. But she says that in her experience working with patients, these words can obscure the reality of each person’s experience of disease.

Dr. Puri, the director of the hospice and palliative medicine fellowship at the University of Massachusetts and author of the memoir "That Good Night: Life and Medicine in the Eleventh Hour," joined LAist’s public affairs show AirTalk, which airs on 89.3 FM, to discuss how language can affect how we understand our bodies and their limitations.



Vague words for major decisions

Dr. Puri says that these combative phrases are not very meaningful in a medical sense. Doctors don’t always start a larger discussion about what patients mean when they use these words, or what they are fighting for. In the absence of these conversations, these abstract words still end up serving as proxies for major medical decisions.

“When I was in my residency, if a patient told me that they were a fighter, then my assumption was that they would want to go through any and all treatments, no matter what the cost to their dignity and their suffering and their quality of life,” she says.

This assumption can mean other important conversations — like about the full range of options for care, or about what they want their life to look like — can fall to the wayside.

Words like these also create a dichotomy of winning and losing, Dr. Puri says, and place great emphasis on personal strength. Sometimes, patients might feel like they are not fighting hard enough, or that their will to live is not strong enough, if they are too fatigued or in too much pain to get out of bed.

“But strength of spirit is not the same as strength of the body,” Dr. Puri says. “So much of what happens with cancer and other illnesses is that your body reaches a limit, and it might be your body that can't fight anymore.”



A more compassionate conversation

Instead, Dr. Puri says, it’s more important for doctors to help their patients feel comfortable enough to be vulnerable about how they are truly feeling, and what they want out of the treatment.

“What I wish we could also talk about is the concepts of suffering and dignity. Because those are things that are absent largely from discussions about what it means to be sick, what it means to be alive,” she says. “If we reintroduce a softer and more compassionate, humanistic vocabulary to these discussions, then I think we can actually help people to understand that fighting at all costs, may not actually be what they really mean when they’re telling us that they're fighters.”



Listen to the conversation

10:58 Rethinking The ‘War on Cancer’ And Our Cultural Dictionary For Disease And Illness