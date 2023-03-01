Drugmaker Eli Lilly Announces 70% Price Drop In Its 'Most Commonly Prescribed Insulins'

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Big news this morning for anyone who relies on insulin: Drug manufacturer Eli Lilly announced that it's cutting the price by 70% on its "most commonly prescribed insulins."

Some details: The company's also expanding its Insulin Value Program, which caps patient out-of-pocket costs at $35 or less per month.

Why now: The announcement comes after waves of criticism saying the drug, vital to many people with diabetes, should be more accessible. The price of insulin has increased 600% over the last 20 years and prompted California lawmakers to commit to producing the state's own brand of generic insulin to sell at below-market prices.

Why it matters: According to the American Diabetes Association, 8 million people in the U.S. with diabetes rely on insulin — about 4 million of those in California. Eli Lilly dominates the insulin market, along with two other competitors. Patients often struggle to pay the high costs of the life-saving drug, even when they're insured.

