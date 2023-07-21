Support for LAist comes from
We Explain L.A.
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

Health

COVID-19 Wastewater Numbers Are Ticking Up Again In LA

By  Jackie Fortiér
Published Jul 21, 2023 5:00 AM
A river with concrete embankments has large round silos on the far side and a view of a downtown skyline in the distance/
On most days of the year, 90% of the water flowing in the L.A. River has been discharged from wastewater treatment plants.
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images)
IN THIS ARTICLE

COVID cases in L.A. County are going up according to public health data that looks at:

  • Reported COVID cases
  • Virus concentrations in wastewater
  • Positive COVID tests in Los Angeles County.

Why now

Health experts say it’s likely due to summer travel and hot temperatures keeping people in close proximity indoors. It remains to be seen if this small uptick could turn into another surge, like in the past three summers.

How big of an increase?

This week, L.A. County public health officials report 2,034 new COVID cases, a 32% increase from the 1,544 cases reported last week. Keep in mind, these represent a significant undercount because they don’t include tests taken at home.

In addition, wastewater concentrations of the virus are at 10% of the most recent winter peak for the week ending July 8, a slight increase from the 8% that was recorded for each of the previous three weeks.

Should I worry about COVID in the wastewater?

Wastewater is a measure of COVID activity. If you are infected, you shed the virus both before symptoms set in and while you are sick, including in your waste.

What should I do?

Take a test if you feel ill, and if you test positive, contact your doctor. You may be able to take antivirals, which significantly cut the amount of time you’re sick and reduce your symptoms. Public Health advises high-risk people to be vigilant.

What's next

Updated COVID shots will be available this fall, when the U.S. is expected to shift vaccine distribution to the private sector. Manufacturers will sell their updated shots directly to health care providers rather than to the government.

What questions do you have about the pandemic and health care?
Jackie Fortiér helps Southern Californians understand the pandemic by identifying what's working and what's not in our health response.

