COVID-19 Wastewater Numbers Are Ticking Up Again In LA
COVID cases in L.A. County are going up according to public health data that looks at:
- Reported COVID cases
- Virus concentrations in wastewater
- Positive COVID tests in Los Angeles County.
Why now
Health experts say it’s likely due to summer travel and hot temperatures keeping people in close proximity indoors. It remains to be seen if this small uptick could turn into another surge, like in the past three summers.
How big of an increase?
This week, L.A. County public health officials report 2,034 new COVID cases, a 32% increase from the 1,544 cases reported last week. Keep in mind, these represent a significant undercount because they don’t include tests taken at home.
In addition, wastewater concentrations of the virus are at 10% of the most recent winter peak for the week ending July 8, a slight increase from the 8% that was recorded for each of the previous three weeks.
Should I worry about COVID in the wastewater?
Wastewater is a measure of COVID activity. If you are infected, you shed the virus both before symptoms set in and while you are sick, including in your waste.
What should I do?
Take a test if you feel ill, and if you test positive, contact your doctor. You may be able to take antivirals, which significantly cut the amount of time you’re sick and reduce your symptoms. Public Health advises high-risk people to be vigilant.
What's next
Updated COVID shots will be available this fall, when the U.S. is expected to shift vaccine distribution to the private sector. Manufacturers will sell their updated shots directly to health care providers rather than to the government.
-
Fentanyl and other drugs fuel record deaths among people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County. From 2019 to 2021, deaths jumped 70% to more than 2,200 in a single year.
-
LA Prosecutors Charge Man With Falsely Claiming To Be A Doctor For Years. They're Asking Patients To Come ForwardProsecutors say Stephan Gevorkian's patients include people with cancer. He faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification.
-
April Valentine died at Centinela Hospital. Her daughter was born by emergency C-section. She'd gone into the pregnancy with a plan, knowing Black mothers like herself were at higher risk.
-
Before navigating domestic life in the United States, AAPI immigrants often navigated difficult lives in their motherlands, dealing with everything from poverty to war.
-
There are plenty of factors in life that contribute to happiness. But could keeping in touch with your loved ones be the most important?
-
The new California law makes it a crime to sell flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.