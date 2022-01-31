Support for LAist comes from
Health

Covered California’s Open Enrollment Ends At Midnight

By  Leslie Berestein Rojas
Published Jan 31, 2022 10:53 AM
A middle-aged white man in a black suit, blue tie and glasses is speaking and gesturing with his hands. He stands in front of a large sign that reads "Covered California."
Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee.
(Max Whittaker/Getty Images)
The open-enrollment deadline for Covered California is today. Californians seeking health insurance through the exchange must sign up by midnight.

People who are eligible for Medi-Cal are exempt from the deadline, and can sign up year-round. Otherwise, after the deadline has passed, those interested in coverage through the program will only qualify to sign up if they experience a major life event such as the birth of a child or loss of a job.

Coverage will begin on February 1.

The pandemic has pushed more people to enroll for insurance through the state’s exchange. So far this year, 1.7 million Californians have signed up for coverage, an increase of more than 350,000 since 2020.

“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of having quality coverage,” said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California, in a statement. “We want to encourage anyone who is currently going without health care coverage to check out their options and sign up so they can be covered in 2022.”

For more information and to sign up, visit www.coveredca.com.

