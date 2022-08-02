California And Illinois Declare States Of Emergency To Help Fight Monkeypox Outbreaks

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared states of emergency in their states Monday due to monkeypox outbreaks.

In Los Angeles County 400 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in L.A. County as of Aug. 1, according to local public health officials.

The alert in California was issued to help the state health department amp up its vaccination, education and outreach efforts in response to the virus, Newsom said in a statement.

"California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach," Newsom said.

He said the state will "continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization."

Pritzker said in a statement that he was declaring a state of emergency in Illinois because monkeypox "requires the full mobilization of all available public health resources to prevent the spread." He said his order will "ensure smooth coordination between state agencies and all levels of government, thereby increasing our ability to prevent and treat the disease quickly."

Declaring a state of emergency often helps with the logistics and coordination between departments working to respond to the emergency. In this case, it means devoting more resources to testing opportunities and vaccinations, including who can administer them, and accessing funds designated for emergencies.

With these declarations, California and Illinois join New York in trying to address these outbreaks at the state level.

A total of 5,811 cases of monkeypox have been recorded nationwide, with 1,390 of those cases in New York, another 827 in California and 520 in Illinois.

So far, California has administered 25,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine, and received about 61,000 doses, Newsom said.

What questions do you have about Southern California? Ask a Question