Attention Long Beach City College Students! You Can Now Get a Bookstore Voucher For Getting Vaccinated

If you're a Long Beach City College student who hasn't yet been vaccinated there's a new enticement to get it done before the school year resumes later this month. A $300 voucher to use at a campus book store can be yours when you show proof of full vaccination.

Students meeting the requirement can submit their documentation through their school portal between now August 30th. No waiting period afterward is necessary.

Marlene Drinkwine, a spokesperson for the college, says the school has a $1 million in federal relief funds to give out as vouchers — first-come, first-served.

"We hope that with this vaccination campaign we can reach a little bit more than 3,000 students and help encourage them to become fully vaccinated," said Drinkwine.

Keep in mind that for anyone returning to the campus later this month, those vaccinations are required.

No vaccination? You'll have to take online courses exclusively.

Long Beach City College is offering vaccinations on campus on a walk-in basis in August

Here are the dates and hours for the mobile vaccine clinic:

Tue, Aug. 10, 9:00 am – 11:00 am

Mon, Aug 23, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Thu, Aug. 26, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Mon, Aug 30, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Tue, Aug. 31, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm