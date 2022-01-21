A New California Bill Would Allow Teens To Override Their Parents' Decision On Vaccines

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Legislation proposed by State Sen. Scott Wiener would allow minors 12 to 17 years old to get vaccinated against COVID and other diseases — even if their parents do not approve.

Right now, California teens need their parents' consent to get a shot against COVID, except in San Francisco.

The proposed law, called the Teens Choose Vaccines Act, is part of a push to increase vaccinations amid a record-breaking COVID surge, brought in partially by the omicron variant.

State Sen. Josh Newman, a Democrat from Fullerton, is part of a new vaccine working group exploring this and other policy changes.

“This is the challenge we face: how to continually work our way to a higher level of vaccinations so that that reduces the burden on the public healthcare system, but also, the economy and businesses and families as well,” Newman said.

So far, more than 72% of eligible Californians have gotten fully vaccinated. But almost 1 million 12- to 17- year-olds have yet to do so.