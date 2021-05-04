Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Health

39% Of L.A. County Residents Are Fully Vaccinated, But There Are Still Disparities In Some Communities

By  Monica Bushman
Published May 4, 2021 3:58 PM
A gloved health care worker prepares to administer a shot to the arm of person wearing a red short-sleeved shirt.
People receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a public housing project pop-up site targeting vulnerable communities in LA. Los Angeles County health officials are preparing for the possibility that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will, at some point, need a booster shot.
(Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

At least 58% of L.A. County residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 39% are fully vaccinated, according to state data released today.

At the county Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, public health director Barbara Ferrer said those numbers are something to be proud of, but disparities still need to be addressed.

While communities on the west side have vaccination rates upwards of 60%, rates are hovering around 30% in Lancaster, Palmdale and parts of south and East L.A.

Ferrer said:

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
"High vaccination rates in many of our well-resourced communities reflect, in part, advantages people have when transportation, time, computer and internet access and work restrictions are not barriers to getting vaccinated. So for us, obviously the work is clear, it's to reduce those barriers for everyone else."

To improve access, the county is setting up more mobile vaccination sites at places like shopping centers and schools.

And through the end of this week, no appointments are needed at L.A. County-run vaccination sites.

Related Stories