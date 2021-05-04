39% Of L.A. County Residents Are Fully Vaccinated, But There Are Still Disparities In Some Communities

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

At least 58% of L.A. County residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 39% are fully vaccinated, according to state data released today.

At the county Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, public health director Barbara Ferrer said those numbers are something to be proud of, but disparities still need to be addressed.

While communities on the west side have vaccination rates upwards of 60%, rates are hovering around 30% in Lancaster, Palmdale and parts of south and East L.A.

Ferrer said:

"High vaccination rates in many of our well-resourced communities reflect, in part, advantages people have when transportation, time, computer and internet access and work restrictions are not barriers to getting vaccinated. So for us, obviously the work is clear, it's to reduce those barriers for everyone else."

To improve access, the county is setting up more mobile vaccination sites at places like shopping centers and schools.

And through the end of this week, no appointments are needed at L.A. County-run vaccination sites.