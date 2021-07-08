Governor Newsom Talks Trash ... That Is, Trash Clean Up

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Governor Gavin Newsom was in the Bay Area city of Richmond Wenesday morning to talk trash ... that is, actual trash, like the kind that tends to pile up along California's freeways and other public spaces.

The governor has earmarked more than $1 billion to help with statewide garbage clean-up efforts over the next three years, and to create some 11,000 jobs. The governor clarified that none of that funding wiill be used to breakup homeless encampments or otherwise displace anyone who is unhoused. Newsom said he's already proposed a $12 billion dollar plan to help get people and families off the streets.

"When our teams are out there in encampments, notifying people of our intent to clean up an encampment, we're doing so with more resources than any other time in California history, to follow through on our commitment to get people housed, and get people out of these dangerous environments," Newsom said.

About a third of the money from the clean-up plan will go toward grants for individual cities and counties. Newsom says CalTrans collected enough trash last year to fill 18,000 garbage trucks.