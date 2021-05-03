Good News! Central LA Library And 37 Branches Reopen Today

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Today, the Los Angeles Public Library begins a phased reopening of its iconic Central Library in downtown Los Angeles, as well as 37 other branches.

The library branches reopening today will offer limited in-person services including quick browsing, computer access, mobile printing orders, and checking out library materials.

Virus protocols include limited building capacities up 75%, depending on the location.

The message from the library:

It's time to get back together, but let's take it slow.

The library has a list of the location and hours of the sites reopening.

Computers are available for an hour at a time at branches, but you need to make a reservation. For those using the Central Library, no reservation is required but you will be limited to 30 minutes of use.

Note: Even if your local branch isn't open inside yet, you can still use the free wifi near the building. The "Library To Go" contactless pickup services will also continue.

LAPL spokesperson Monica Valencia says those are important lifelines for doing homework or job hunting, but she also praises the library's human resources:

"I think people also just kinda miss that interaction with other people," she said. "You know just at a very personal level, we think of our libraries… for many of us it's like a second home."

Valencia says the reopened branches were chosen to provide service to as wide an area of Los Angeles as possible.

Library officials shut down operations last March, at the time saying "like all Angelenos, we are facing the challenges of a quickly changing landscape in response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). As always, the health and safety of our patrons and staff is our priority."