From Boyle Heights To The Beach: We Pitted Metro's New E Line Against A Car
It's the weekend! Maybe you want to try a new way of getting around town? Metro’s new regional connector opened two weeks ago and it's making it easier for people to travel from Azusa to Long Beach and East Los Angeles to Santa Monica without transferring.
The How to LA podcast team checked out the ride on opening day, June 16. But to spice things up, we did a test. We wanted to know which experience would be better: riding the metro or driving.
So, we split up into two teams and held a race from Mariachi Plaza to Santa Monica Pier. One team would use the newly-constructed E line, and the other would drive down the 10 Freeway.
Here are How to LA’s three biggest takeaways from the experience.
-
The massive implications of the SCOTUS ruling
-
Mark Adams resigns from Skid Row Housing Trust
-
We have L.A. County shows, rules and tips for pets
Metro more consistent
How to LA’s “Team Car” trip took half the time of the Metro’s ride — with just a 30-minute journey.
Both teams departed from Mariachi Plaza, riding the metro’s new E-line and driving west on the 10 Freeway towards Santa Monica.
But, the race was heavily skewed towards Team Car from the get-go.
By 1 p.m., traffic had cooled significantly from peak commute hours. This advantage allowed Team Car to keep a steady cruising speed with sparse braking for all 18 miles of the journey.
However, as all Angelenos know, traffic here can be unpredictable. According to Google Maps, at all operating hours (approximately 4:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.), the journey could be a 1 hour and 8-minute affair.
Compared to the possibility of a 1 hour and 30-minute drive during peak hours on the 10, the long train ride might just be the shorter journey (we might just have to do a rematch during rush hour).
Plus, the ride on the metro is hands-free. So, instead of spending an hour staring at the bumper of a Honda Civic, on the metro, you can catch up with work, read a book, or scroll through your socials.
It was a very chill experience.
People really like trains
Did you know there’s a name for train enthusiasts? Yes, really. They call themselves “foamers.” Well, apparently some dislike the term, but the folks we met embraced it.
The How to LA team met some of these “foamers” lining up at the new station in Little Tokyo to ride the regional connector for the first time. When the stations first opened at noon on June 16, a line of 40 to 50 people spanned the station. “A lot of foamers are probably here,” Alice told us as she waited in line at the Little Tokyo station. “I feel just for a lot of people, it's gonna make the city a lot easier to get across.”
“I’ve been waiting like three years for this,” said Maya, Alice’s friend and one of the many enthusiasts.
“I feel just for a lot of people, it's gonna make the city a lot easier to get across.”
The connector brings L.A. a total of three new stations: Grand Avenue in Bunker Hill, 2nd Street at Broadway and Little Tokyo and the Arts District. And these new stations serve as attractions themselves. For example, the Bunker Hill station features a three-story art piece by Taiwanese-American artist Pearl C. Hsiung.
Metro tap app
How to LA’s host Brian De Los Santos felt as though he was awakened to a whole new world riding the metro. For him, the L.A. Metro’s recent improvements made the experience a major upgrade from his previous experiences as a homegrown Angeleno.
Among those additions is the TAP L.A. app. Now, riders can pay for their ride, map their trip, and check departure and arrival times all in one app.
The app released to the public in 2021. To be transparent, it's not free of flaws. Users have complained that, at times, the app crashes and makes it an unreliable option. But despite the mixed reviews, the added convenience of a one-in-all app, coupled with the new ease and peace of mind of a ride on the metro, makes it all worth it.
So, here’s How to LA’s advice: Give the metro regional connector a ride, and judge for yourself.
-
The Titanic director made 33 dives to the shipwreck and visited ocean depths in a submersible he built himself. He compares OceanGate to the Titanic, in that both ignored safety warnings.
-
Recent attacks by people who professed white nationalist and neo-Nazi sympathies but are not white themselves have raised a question: Why are some people of color drawn to white supremacist ideology? The answer is complicated.
-
Cruise off the highway and hit locally-known spots for some tasty bites.
-
Fentanyl and other drugs fuel record deaths among people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County. From 2019 to 2021, deaths jumped 70% to more than 2,200 in a single year.
-
This fungi isn’t a “fun guy.” Here’s what to do if you spot or suspect mold in your home.
-
Donald Trump was a fading TV presence when the WGA strike put a dent in network schedules.