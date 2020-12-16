Your Essential Los Angeles Cookbooks

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

LAist only exists with your help.

Maybe you have someone in your life who likes and/or eats food. Maybe you are the person in your life who likes and/or eats food. If you're shopping for either of these groups, you've probably noticed how most food-themed gifts fall in the novelty category. We, too, love burrito blankets and dragon-shaped bottles of brandy but may we suggest a cookbook instead?

In the Venn diagram of gifting, the cookbook has many virtues. It is a book so it makes you look S-M-R-T. It is about food, so there's a built-in yum factor. It is easy to buy online and easy to regift. And, even if it bores your recipient, it is unlikely to offend them. Also, it's not a scented candle.

But when you're shopping for cookbooks, you don't want to be basic. We can help you achieve this.

Pro-tip Interested in these books but can't afford or don't want to buy them? Almost all of them are available at the Los Angeles Public Library, which has tons of other benefits aside from loaning books.

We've compiled a list of essential cookbooks for the modern Angeleno. All of the selections were written by Los Angeles chefs and/or interesting Los Angeles people. All of them do more than share recipes. These books add context, culture, history and personality to the genre. Unlike Santa Claus, we did not check our list twice, so there's plenty of stuff we left off. After all, we have to save something for next year.

Guerrilla Tacos: Recipes from the Streets of L.A.

Guerrilla Tacos: Recipes from the Streets of L.A.

By Wesley Avila, Richard Parks III (2017)



Wes Avila, the mastermind behind Guerrilla Tacos, showcases recipes for all sorts of tacos — shishito pepper, duck heart, pork sparerib, octopus and chorizo, roasted pumpkin. He also goes farther afield with recipes for pozole, bouillabaisse, waffles, a turkey neck confit burrito and his famous razor clam tostada. Along the way, you get stories about how he hustled to transform his taco truck into one of L.A.'s most celebrated brick-and-mortar-restaurants.

Night + Market: Delicious Thai Food to Facilitate Drinking and Fun-Having Amongst Friends a Cookbook (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

Night + Market: Delicious Thai Food to Facilitate Drinking and Fun-Having Amongst Friends a Cookbook

By Kris Yenbamroong, Garrett Snyder (2017)



The cheeky title should clue you into the playful vibe of this cookbook. Night + Market chef/owner Kris Yenbamroong -- who worked at his family's restaurant, Talesai, before branching out on his own — explores the food of Northern Thailand. The book has recipes for catfish larb, cold noodles with sweet and salty coconut sauce, khao soi, corn fritters and the roasted green chile dip known as nam prik noom. Concoctions like a pomelo salad with coconut and peanuts are mixed in with recipes for rustic upcountry dishes like a grilled catfish tamale.

Oaxaca: Home Cooking from the Heart of Mexico

Oaxaca: Home Cooking from the Heart of Mexico

Bricia Lopez & Javier Cabral (2019)



Along with her siblings, Bricia Lopez runs Guelaguetza, the Oaxacan restaurant her parents opened in Koreatown in 1994. This big, gorgeous cookbook showcases many of the restaurant's dishes, most famously its moles — of which there are no less than nine recipes inside. If the book were just recipes for quesadillas with epazote and salsa de carne frita (crisp pork in a morita chile sauce), it would be enough. But the book also takes a deep dive into the food of Oaxaca, considered by many to be the "mother cuisine" of Mexico, as well as the culture surrounding it.

Baco: Vivid Recipes from the Heart of Los Angeles (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

Baco: Vivid Recipes from the Heart of Los Angeles

Josef Centeno, Betty Hallock (2017)



More than almost any other chef, Josef Centeno makes food that's difficult to pin down in terms of culture or cuisine but they are delicious. Using classic technique and drawing on a global array of influences, chef makes some of the most interesting and approachable food in Los Angeles. He might marry chicken seasoned with the Ethiopian spice blend berbere to a plate of creamy pecorino rice, or combine Tuscan melons, Persian cucumbers, Aleppo pepper flakes and the Turkish yogurt dip cacik. You can check out his creations at Bäco Mercat, Bar Amá or Orsa & Winston. For more recognizable fare — queso, puffy tacos, chicken and chile soup — his 2019 cookbook, Ama, focuses on the Tex-Mex dishes at Bar Amá.

L.A. Son: My Life, My City, My Food

L.A. Son: My Life, My City, My Food

Roy Choi, Tien Nguyen, Natasha Phan (2013)



Roy Choi, the man who kicked off L.A.'s gourmet food truck boom by putting Korean short ribs in a tortilla and driving them around town in the Kogi truck, tells his story. Growing up in a cramped Koreatown apartment, working at his parents' Korean restaurant, moving to extremely white Orange County, smoking crack, working as a high-end hotel chef and starting his own business empire — it's all in there. Alongside stories from the many phases of Choi's life, the book includes a spectrum of recipes from munchies food — ketchup fried rice, "ghetto Pillsbury fried doughnuts," "perfect instant ramen" — to more elaborate undertakings like spicy octopus, Korean-style braised short rib stew and Korean stained-glass fried chicken.

The A.O.C. Cookbook

The A.O.C. Cookbook

Suzanne Goin (2013)



Before farm-to-table was the sort of buzzy phrase used by every chef who ever shopped a farmers' market, Suzanne Goin was setting the bar for seasonal cuisine. At her restaurants Lucques, Hungry Cat (now closed), Tavern, The Larder and A.O.C., she does understated but upscale rustic California fare. With chapters for salads, fish, meat, vegetables and dessert (each divided into sections for spring, summer, fall and winter) these recipes take full advantage of California's produce. English peas with saffron butter? Check. Lamb merguez with eggplant jam? Mmmmhm. Nectarine and blackberry galette? We'll make room. Her earlier cookbook, Sunday Suppers at Lucques (2005), is also a standout.

LudoBites: Recipes and Stories from the Pop-Up Restaurants of Ludo Lefebvre

LudoBites: Recipes and Stories from the Pop-Up Restaurants of Ludo Lefebvre

Ludovic Lefebvre (2012)



Before chef Ludo Lefebvre had a bunch of award-winning restaurants, he made his name in Los Angeles running the LudoBites pop-up. This book compiles those recipes but you probably aren't going to attempt a hot foie gras with Chinese barbecue sauce and a miso-eggplant terrine, or a bread soup with gruyere marshmallows, so you're really in it for the stories. LudoBites, the book, captures a moment in time, when people outside of L.A. had just started paying attention to the crazy wonderful mishmash of cultures and talents bubbling up in the city.

L.A. Mexicano (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

L.A. Mexicano

Bill Esparza (2017)



Journalist Bill Esparza not only breaks down Mexican cuisine by region, he explores how those cuisines are expressed in Los Angeles. You'll learn how Ricky Piña makes sure the signature item at Ricky's Fish Tacos are crisp, how Maria Elena Lorenzo keeps the masa moist at Tamales Elena, how Raul Ortega gives the red aguachile tostada at Mariscos Jalisco bite, how Andrew Lujan prepares the squash tacos at Cacao Mexicatessen. You'll also learn about the people behind the dishes, because this book is as much a local culinary history as it is a collection of recipes.

The Mozza Cookbook: Recipes from Los Angeles's Favorite Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria

The Mozza Cookbook: Recipes from Los Angeles's Favorite Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria

Nancy Silverton, Matt Molina, Carolynn Carreno (2011)



Don't have the space or the dough (see what we did there?) for a $10,000 pizza oven? Consider this volume an alternate option. The book -- which includes recipes from Mozza's Pizzeria and its fancier Osteria -- starts with a primer on ingredients such as olive oil, anchovies, balsamic vinegar and cheese, so you can learn the difference between a buricotta and a stracciatella. Then it moves into homemade pastas, appetizers like Mozza's famous fried squash blossoms stuffed with ricotta, vegetable preparations such as lentils castellucciano, and meat dishes like rabbit with salsiccia. Do not sleep on Mozza's butterscotch budino, which may be the best in town.

Crossroads: Extraordinary Recipes from the Restaurant That Is Reinventing Vegan Cuisine

Crossroads: Extraordinary Recipes from the Restaurant That Is Reinventing Vegan Cuisine

Tal Ronnen, Scot Jones, Serafina Magnussen (2015)



Ever wonder how vegan food became plant-based cuisine? You can thank chef Tal Ronnen. Since 2013, his Melrose restaurant Crossroads has been serving seasonal vegetables and grains in sophisticated, innovative preparations. Now, you can try to make harissa potato chips, fig caponata with polenta fries, acorn squash ravioli, herb "ricotta" (it's made from almonds) and oat florentine cookies in your kitchen.

The New Wildcrafted Cuisine: Exploring the Exotic Gastronomy of Local Terroir

The New Wildcrafted Cuisine: Exploring the Exotic Gastronomy of Local Terroir

Pascal Baudar (2016)



Nobody knows foraging in Southern California like Pascal Baudar. He leads plant walks and teaches all sorts of classes on eco-friendly foraging and fermenting. He corrals some of that knowledge into a book that teaches you the basics of how to recognize edible wild plants and barks and what you can do with them -- like making pickled acorns, smoked vinegars, infused salts and seasonings for meat and vegetables.

The Wildcrafting Brewer

The Wildcrafting Brewer

Pascal Baudar (2018)



Brewing doesn't start and end with barley, hops, yeast and water. The origins of brewing involve wild and cultivated plants, fruits, berries and other natural materials. Rediscover these "primitive" fermented drinks in the second book in Baudar's trilogy. It features creative recipes for mead (honey wine), sagebrush beer, berry wine and naturally fermented soda.

Wildcrafted Fermentation: Exploring, Transforming, and Preserving the Wild Flavors of Your Local Terroir

Wildcrafted Fermentation: Exploring, Transforming, and Preserving the Wild Flavors of Your Local Terroir

Pascal Baudar (2020)



The last of Baudar's wildcrafting trilogy focuses on plant-based fermentation, a technique that has been used for thousands of years by many cultures. Learn to preserve food with the ingredients nature provides: plants, salt and the lactic acid bacteria that's found everywhere. You'll find recipes for wild sauerkrauts, kimchis, hot sauces, savory pastes, non-dairy cheeses and dehydrated spice blends.

The Urban Forager: Culinary Exploring & Cooking on L.A.'s Eastside

The Urban Forager: Culinary Exploring & Cooking on L.A.'s Eastside

Elisa Callow (2019)



Don't be fooled by the title of this book. It's not about foraging for wild mushrooms or rare herbs. Instead, Elisa Callow taps local restaurateurs to share their food knowledge and favorite recipes. Minh Phan of Porridge + Puffs explains how to pickle baby onions while Sumi Chang of Europane reveals how she makes her lemon bars. The recipes here aren't limited to any particular cuisine or region. You'll find madzooneh shorba (an Armenian/Middle Eastern yogurt soup), Anasazi chile beans and double pecan scones. You'll also learn how to make the basics -- turkey stock, chicken tikka, tri-tip roast, rice pilaf, peanut butter cookies. It's an ideal compendium for adventurous home cooks who want to expand their repertoires.

Saving the Season: A Cook's Guide to Home Canning, Pickling, and Preserving

Saving the Season: A Cook's Guide to Home Canning, Pickling, and Preserving

Kevin West (2013)



This is hands-down one of the best books about the fermented arts and it's as good for newbies to as it is for experienced practitioners. Kevin West starts you on the basics -- quick dill pickles and fruit jams -- and works up to more elaborate options like apples in calvado jelly. Whether you want to make your own chow chow, salsa verde, grape jelly or orgeat, you're covered.

The Grand Central Market Cookbook: Cuisine and Culture from Downtown Los Angeles

The Grand Central Market Cookbook: Cuisine and Culture from Downtown Los Angeles

Adele Yellin, Kevin West (2017)



Food halls are booming across Southern California and the grandaddy of them all is Grand Central Market in downtown L.A. Founded in 1917, it showcases nearly three dozen food stands peddling everything from falafel, fried chicken, pupusas and tostadas to oysters, ramen, rice bowls and ice cream. Compiled by Adele Yellin, the market's owner and landlord, with food writer Kevin West, the book contains 85 recipes from places such as Egg Slut, Sticky Rice, Sarita's Pupuseria and Belcampo Meat Co. as well as several vendors that are no longer in the market, a reflection of the constant churn and gentrification of the neighborhood.

La Vida Verde: Plant-Based Mexican Cooking with Authentic Flavor

Jocelyn Ramirez (2020)



Want to make vegan versions of classic Mexican dishes? This is the book for you. It features 60 recipes including tortilla soup, queso fresco, chile de arbol y tomatillo, handmade tortillas, jackfruit carnitas and mole verde with mushrooms. You'll also get to follow along with Jocelyn Ramirez (of Todo Verde fame) as she figures out how to make plant-based versions of the traditional dishes she grew up making alongside her abuela.

Olive & Thyme: Everyday Meals Made Extraordinary

Olive & Thyme: Everyday Meals Made Extraordinary

Melina Davies (2020)



The chef and owner of Olive & Thyme in Toluca Lake, released her debut cookbook, which features her most popular recipes (a mix of French, Californian, Italian and Middle Eastern influences) along with practical entertaining tips. The recipes work for the pandemic, too, offering suggestions for elevating everyday meals, such as roast chicken with (wait for it...) thyme.

LA Cookbooks

The New Homemade Kitchen: 250 Recipes and Ideas for Reinventing the Art of Preserving, Canning, Fermenting, Dehydrating, and More

Joseph Shuldiner (2020)



The Institute of Domestic Technology, a SoCal-based food-crafting organization, was founded in 2011 by artist, designer and master food preserver Joseph Shuldiner. Although he passed away in 2019, his cookbook, The New Homemade Kitchen, was released posthumously this year. It features recipes as well as techniques for making preservative-free condiments and essentials such as whole grain mustard, fermented ketchup, harissa and miso paste from scratch. Much of the information is taken from IDT's master curriculum.

The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook: From Delicious Dole Whip to Tasty Mickey Pretzels, 100 Magical Disney-Inspired Recipes

The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook: From Delicious Dole Whip to Tasty Mickey Pretzels, 100 Magical Disney-Inspired Recipes

Ashley Craft (2020)



Divided into sections for various theme parks (Disneyland, Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom and California Adventure), this book features 100 recipes. They include classics like the beignets, churros, corn dogs, caramel popcorn and the Dole Whip as well as the mangonada smoothie, pongu lumpia, blueberry cream cheese mousse, Bengal beef skewers, baklava, ronto wraps, chicken waffle sandwiches and Jungle Juleps.

Sweet

Sweet

Valerie Gordon (2013)



You already know we're fans of Valerie Gordon, especially her Blum's Coffee Crunch Cake. She's even reviving a classic, L.A. dessert for LAist -- Clifton's strawberry cake. In this book, she shows you how to make the desserts she's famous for although good luck getting your Brown Derby grapefruit cake or white chocolate coconut cake or chocolate truffles to look anywhere near as beautiful as hers.

Baking at République: Masterful Techniques and Recipes

Dappled: Baking Recipes for Fruit Lovers (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

Dappled: Baking Recipes for Fruit Lovers

Nicole Rucker (2019)



You can find Nicole Rucker's baked goods at assorted restaurants around town (for a brief period, they were also available at her shuttered Fairfax restaurant, Fiona) but if you don't want to hunt around for them, you can try making them yourself. Start with the basics like PB&J thumbprint cookies or an apple crumb slab pie then graduate to sweet corn pudding with blackberries, flourless chocolate and pear cake, tomato pudding, and citrus upside down cake. Then, invite us over to sample the results.

Holiday Jubilee: Classic & Kitschy Festivities & Fun Party Recipes

Holiday Jubilee: Classic & Kitschy Festivities & Fun Party Recipes

Charles Phoenix (2019)



SoCal's most colorful pop culture historian has released something that's equal parts cookbook and "kitschistory" lesson. Phoenix has included 500 images and 21 recipes for holidays throughout the year, from Fried Confetti to Halloween Meatloaf of Rat. The coffee table book is also full of holiday trivia. Did you know that the 1959 Rose Parade featured a float called "Our First Quarrel?!"

Eat Your Drink: Culinary Cocktails

Eat Your Drink: Culinary Cocktails

Matthew Biancaniello (2016)



Bartender extraordinaire Matt Biancaniello, formerly of the Hollywood Roosevelt's Library Bar, is known for his dragged-through-the-garden cocktails. Tired of a standard Greyhound? Throw in passion fruit pulp. Bored of a basic Pisco Sour? Get some toyon berries. Want to dip some cherry tomatoes in caramel, place them on a Himalayan salt slab and inject them with apricot-infused tequila? Good luck. The drinks in this book are fabulous, if a bit stunty, and not for the inexperienced mixologist.

A Treasury of Great Recipes alongside other L.A.-themed cookbooks. (Chava Sanchez / LAist)

A Treasury of Great Recipes

Vincent Price, Mary Price (1965, 2015)



Maybe you only know Vincent Price as the dapper, stentorian actor from a raft of B-grade horror movies. He had another life (actually, he had many) as a gourmet. On their travels around the world, he and his wife, Mary, asked the chefs at more than 60 of their favorite restaurants -- La Pyramide in Paris, Tre Scalini in Rome, Galatoire's in New Orleans, The Pump Room in Chicago -- to share the recipes for their most beloved dishes. Featured Los Angeles establishments include Scandia, Perino's and Chavez Ravine, which you may know as Dodger Stadium. They compiled the recipes into a bestselling book packed with anecdotes, travelogues and, in some cases, reproductions of original menus. It's a snapshot of highbrow, "continental" cuisine in mid-century America. In 2015, the Prices' daughter, Victoria, spearheaded the book's re-release in a fancy new edition.

A FEW MORE...

Gjelina: Cooking from Venice, California

Japanese Home Cooking: Simple Meals, Authentic Flavors

Japanese Home Cooking: Simple Meals, Authentic Flavors

Sonoko Sakai, Rick Poon, Juliette Bellocq (2019)

Angeli Caffe Pizza Pasta Panini

Angeli Caffe Pizza Pasta Panini

Evan Kleiman (1997)

Bestia: Italian Recipes Created in the Heart of L.A.

Bestia: Italian Recipes Created in the Heart of L.A.

Ori Menashe, Genevieve Gergis, Lesley Suter (2018)

Ugly Little Greens

Ugly Little Greens

Mia Wasilevich (2017)

Bar Chef: Handcrafted Cocktails

Bar Chef: Handcrafted Cocktails

Christiaan Rollich, Carolynn Carreño (2019)

*NOTE TO COOKBOOK AUTHORS: There is one recent L.A.-themed cookbook we chose to leave off this list. When the first words we see on the inner cover of a cookbook are "Once considered a culinary wasteland" in reference to Los Angeles, we roll our eyes so hard you can practically hear them click against our brain stem. Despite the praise this book has received (food publications are like lemmings), this isn't a cookbook for Angelenos and it isn't essential for anyone. This is a cookbook for people who have jumped on the "Wow, L.A. isn't a total cultural wasteland" bandwagon and expect residents of this city to feel grateful. Los Angeles has never been a culinary wasteland. The only people who think so are clueless out-of-towners who believe what they read in the New York Times, which seems to be the target demographic for this book. Recipes for charred cucumber gazpacho and cutesy pictures of hipsters deliberating over baked goods can't save this cookbook from its dare we say racist baseline assumption.

What Do You Want To Know? Ask Us Questions Screaming into the abyss has its merits, but the abyss doesn't typically respond with useful feedback. Try us instead. Is there something you want to understand better? We've answered thousands of questions since the world turned upside down. Yours could be next.

UPDATES: This story was originally published in Dec. 11, 2019 and has been updated with newly released cookbooks. Additional reporting by Christine Ziemba.