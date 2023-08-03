We Asked And You Answered: Here Are Your Favorite Places To Get Conchas

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Last week we shared our concha story and asked our audience to weigh in.

And you answered. Seems your love of conchas knows no bounds (at least physically) with suggestions ranging from East L.A. to Orange County.

Here are your picks :

La Monarcha

"Easy. Monarca in South Pasadena," said @jendiagammon.

Locations: South Pasadena, Highland Park, East Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Whittier, Huntington Park, and more

Submitted by: @persephonec, @jendiagammon

Northgate Gonzales Market

"Obviously Northgate's conchas <3," said @vingyx.

Locations: Bell, Santa Ana, Long Beach, Paramount, Santa Ana, and more

Submitted via Instagram by: @toxquialfonso, @vingyx

El Gallo Bakery

"My grandfather used to use their kitchen to make turkeys for his church on Thanksgiving many years ago. Pan dulce and turkey...who could ask for more!" said @massprocess on Instagram.

4546 E Cesar E Chavez Ave., East Los Angeles, CA 90022

La Favorita Bakery

Locations: 3559 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90063

1037 W Gardena Blvd., Gardena, CA 90247

4149 Tweedy Blvd. # C, South Gate, CA 90280

Submitted via Instagram: @conniem

K Bakery

Location: 1258 W Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90026

Submitted via Instagram: @taco_trex

Panadería El Cortez

7506 Cerritos Ave., Stanton, CA 90680

Submitted via Instagram: @samuel.class

La Fama

420 N Ford Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90022

Submitted via Instagram: @ericj8

Gusto Bread

2710 E 4th St. Long Beach, CA

Submitted via Instagram: @copper_pot_lover, @simisardana_

Delicias Bakery & Some

"I need to find a good one! I haven't had a good one in the continental United States. Delicias in Highland Park the best I've had," said @thelacountdown on Instagram

5567 N Figueroa St., Highland Park, CA 90042