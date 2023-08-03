We Asked And You Answered: Here Are Your Favorite Places To Get Conchas
Last week we shared our concha story and asked our audience to weigh in.
And you answered. Seems your love of conchas knows no bounds (at least physically) with suggestions ranging from East L.A. to Orange County.
Here are your picks :
La Monarcha
"Easy. Monarca in South Pasadena," said @jendiagammon.
Locations: South Pasadena, Highland Park, East Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Whittier, Huntington Park, and more
Submitted by: @persephonec, @jendiagammon
Northgate Gonzales Market
"Obviously Northgate's conchas <3," said @vingyx.
Locations: Bell, Santa Ana, Long Beach, Paramount, Santa Ana, and more
Submitted via Instagram by: @toxquialfonso, @vingyx
El Gallo Bakery
"My grandfather used to use their kitchen to make turkeys for his church on Thanksgiving many years ago. Pan dulce and turkey...who could ask for more!" said @massprocess on Instagram.
4546 E Cesar E Chavez Ave., East Los Angeles, CA 90022
La Favorita Bakery
Locations: 3559 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90063
1037 W Gardena Blvd., Gardena, CA 90247
4149 Tweedy Blvd. # C, South Gate, CA 90280
Submitted via Instagram: @conniem
K Bakery
Location: 1258 W Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90026
Submitted via Instagram: @taco_trex
Panadería El Cortez
7506 Cerritos Ave., Stanton, CA 90680
Submitted via Instagram: @samuel.class
La Fama
420 N Ford Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90022
Submitted via Instagram: @ericj8
Gusto Bread
2710 E 4th St. Long Beach, CA
Submitted via Instagram: @copper_pot_lover, @simisardana_
Delicias Bakery & Some
"I need to find a good one! I haven't had a good one in the continental United States. Delicias in Highland Park the best I've had," said @thelacountdown on Instagram
5567 N Figueroa St., Highland Park, CA 90042
