We Explain L.A.
Food

Trader Joe's recalls more products, for possibly having rocks -- and insects -- in them

By Ayana Archie | NPR
Published Jul 30, 2023 6:28 AM
A logo that reads "Trader Joe's" in front of a building
Trader Joe's recalls two more products
((Photo by Mike Mozart via the Creative Commons on Flickr))
Trader Joe's has recalled its frozen falafel for potentially having rocks in it, after it recalled two of its cookie products for the same reason recently.

The company's supplier informed them of the concern, and Trader Joe's said in a statement Friday that "all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed."

Customers who purchased the product should discard it or return it to a Trader Joe's location for a full refund, the company said.

The falafel, which is fully cooked and frozen, has the SKU number 93935 and is sold in Washington, D.C., and 34 states.

The Brief

Last Friday, Trader Joe's said rocks could also possibly be found in its Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

In a separate recall, the grocery chain said its Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (SKU# 68470) with use-by dates of July 18-Sept. 15, 2023 may contain insects.

"No known adverse health effects have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed," the company said.

