So You Say LA Has Some Of The Best Vegan Food In The US? We Have A Guide For That
Topline:
When we saw that Los Angeles had just been named the third best city in the nation for vegan food in a Wallethub survey, we shrugged and smiled bashfully in a "yup, you know it," kind of way.
The backstory: What's particularly percolating in the vegan world here is Mexican food, so we figured it was a good excuse to republish (and update) a popular LAist guide from last year.
What to expect in our guide: Exquisitely gooey nut-based cheeses, charred vegetable-stacked trompos and flowers that double as carne asada.
Where to go: All over L.A — we've picked our favorite spots including El Cocinero in Van Nuys, Veggie y Qué in Whittier, and Doomie's NextMex in Hollywood.
What's satisfies a sweet tooth?: Try the marranito cookies, elote bread and conchas at Delicias Bakery, as well as the Salvadorean apple pañuelo and vegan empanadas filled with guayaba at Panadería Cuscatleca.
