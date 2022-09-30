So You Say LA Has Some Of The Best Vegan Food In The US? We Have A Guide For That

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

When we saw that Los Angeles had just been named the third best city in the nation for vegan food in a Wallethub survey, we shrugged and smiled bashfully in a "yup, you know it," kind of way.

The backstory: What's particularly percolating in the vegan world here is Mexican food, so we figured it was a good excuse to republish (and update) a popular LAist guide from last year.

What to expect in our guide: Exquisitely gooey nut-based cheeses, charred vegetable-stacked trompos and flowers that double as carne asada.

Where to go: All over L.A — we've picked our favorite spots including El Cocinero in Van Nuys, Veggie y Qué in Whittier, and Doomie's NextMex in Hollywood.

What's satisfies a sweet tooth?: Try the marranito cookies, elote bread and conchas at Delicias Bakery, as well as the Salvadorean apple pañuelo and vegan empanadas filled with guayaba at Panadería Cuscatleca.

