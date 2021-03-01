Food And Agriculture Workers Can Now Get Vaccinated In LA County

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Starting today, March 1, Los Angeles County's food and agriculture workers can receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. It's part of a push to broaden vaccine eligibility and speed up the timeline for inoculating Californians.

"In addition to getting vaccinated at any public site," the L.A. County Department of Public Health says specific groups of people can make appointments to get vaccinated on specific days at county-run MegaPODs. (MegaPODs are just massive vaccination sites. POD = Point Of Distribution.)

For food and agriculture workers, those days are Tuesdays and Thursdays.

If you're a food or agriculture worker who thinks you might qualify for a vaccine, see our guide below. For more information, head to vaccinatelacounty.com or call 211. If you're not sure when/if you're eligible, check the state's website MyTurn.

A farmworker harvesting curly mustard in Ventura County on February 10. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Who Qualifies?

According to the latest info from L.A. County, eligible food and agriculture workers "may include" (the county's wording):



grocery store employees

workers supporting restaurant takeout and quick serve food operations including food preparation, food takeout and food delivery employees

people who work in food manufacturers including:

food ingredient facilities aquaculture and seafood harvesting facilities livestock, poultry and seafood slaughter facilities pet and animal feed processing facilities human food facilities that produce byproducts for animal food beverage production facilities food packaging facilities recycling operations and processing facilities

farmers, farm and ranch workers

support workers who raise, cultivate, harvest, pack and store agricultural or horticultural commodities for human consumption

workers in cafeterias used to feed workers

government, private and NGO workers who are essential for food assistance programs (including school lunch programs) and government payments

animal agriculture workers including those who are employed in veterinary health or supporting emergency veterinary or livestock services

food and agriculture-associated port and transportation workers

at-risk food service and restaurant workers

A staffer prepares to inoculate a man with COVID-19 vaccine at the Pomona Fairplex. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Where Are These Vaccination Sites?

L.A. County has five MegaPOD sites. They include:



Pomona Fairplex — 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona. Vaccination site entrance is off Arrow Highway at Gate 15 Six Flags Magic Mountain — 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia The Forum — 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood Cal State Northridge — 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge L.A. County Office of Education — 12830 Columbia Way, Downey

Southern California also has several other mass-vaccination sites not run by L.A. County, and these sites have their own rules and scheduling procedures.

The state of California and FEMA run a vaccination site at Cal State Los Angeles. The City of L.A. runs a vaccination site at Dodger Stadium. The City of Long Beach runs a vaccination site at the Long Beach Convention Center and Mayor Robert Garcia announced the city will start vaccinating food workers this week. Orange County runs a regional vaccination site at Disneyland.

In addition, many grocery store chains and other businesses are partnering with government agencies or private organizations to vaccinate employees on site.

A COVID-19 vaccination station at The Forum in Inglewood, on January 19. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

What Do I Need To Bring To My Appointment?

If you're a food or agriculture worker, in order to get your first dose of the vaccine, you will need to to bring and show:



Photo ID Proof that you live or work in L.A. County such as:

driver's license

California ID card or REAL ID card (from the DMV)

library card

postmarked letter

utility bill

vehicle registration or insurance

voter registration confirmation

rent receipt or lease or letter from landlord

school or employment document

court document

law enforcement document (can be from immigration including deportation)

tax, bank or insurance document

post office change of address confirmation

letter or document from a Faith-based organization, shelter, non-profit institution with the name/address of issuing organization

membership card in a union, YMCA, fitness center, community or neighborhood association, apartment building association or a store club card

consular ID

3. Proof of employment such as:



badge with your name and your employer's name

pay stub

California Food Handler card

Certified Food Protection Manager card

current food business operator permit

food handler/Manager card with employer attestation (see below)

copy of work shift schedule with your name

license (state veterinary medical license, registered veterinary technician, other state food business license)

letter from your employer stating you work there; must include your name and the name and address of the business

letter from you stating where you work; must include your name and the name and address of the business

letter from your union stating where you work; must include your name and the name and address of the business

letter or attendance sheet from an agency/community-based organization that coordinates day-laborers for work in food and agriculture

For your second dose of the vaccine, you won't need to bring all three of these things. You'll only need to bring your photo ID and your white vaccine record card or electronic vaccine record.

Good luck!