Pass The Salt ... And The Joint: Cannabis Lounges Could Soon Serve Fresh Food
It’s only natural: When you smoke weed, you want to eat. A new bill would let you do both — in the same spot.
Right now, dispensaries can only sell pre-packaged food, but AB 374 would let cannabis lounges sell freshly cooked meals and soft drinks. Alcohol would still be off the table.
The bill’s author, Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco), pointed to the success of the 700 or so Amsterdam-style cannabis cafes serving food and drinks in the Netherlands as the inspiration for his proposal.
“Lots of people want to enjoy legal cannabis in the company of others,” Haney said in a news release for the bill.
Now, it's awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature. The law would go into effect in January.
Hacking the system
Cannabis retailers say letting them serve food on-site would change the game and bring in more business.
“To have a space that is a viable alternative to a bar or restaurant, it’s really crucial that you can serve food,” said Lauren Fontein, co-owner of The Artist Tree, a chain of dispensaries in Los Angeles.
Fontein and her team have found a hack at their West Hollywood location, by partnering with Fresh Corn Grill on the fresh food front. The collaborators have gotten the process down to a science.
“We’re at the point where we are taking the food orders. Someone will come to your table, and it will feel just like any other restaurant,” Fontein said.
But there’s a catch, of course: The Artist Tree has to share revenue from food sales.
In anticipation of the potential regulatory change, Fonetin is designing a new lounge in Hawthorne with a full kitchen. She also wants to open another West Hollywood location with a built-in restaurant.
“With cannabis being legalized, we want to promote acceptance of that and promote it as something similar to alcohol, as something people should be able to enjoy,” Fontein said.
High dining
Blocks away, Sol Yamini has also been waiting with bated breath.
He’s the owner of Urbn Leaf, another West Hollywood dispensary, who's been holding off on expanding to a sit-down lounge before knowing where the bill is headed.
“People want to eat when they smoke, right? We don’t want people coming there, smoking, and leaving,” he said.
Yamini said food would keep bringing people back. He envisions a full experience menu — with suggested pairings, smoothies, and desserts.
“We can bring different pop-up chefs and celebrity chefs. I mean sky’s the limit now that we have the food component,” Yamini said.
Still, they won’t be able to infuse food with cannabis, he added.
So you’ll need to save that for home baking.
-
Ms. Donut is closing its door the last week of August.
-
Cruise off the highway and hit locally-known spots for some tasty bites.
-
Los Angeles-based restaurant owners rejoice as a new ordinance makes its way to the city council.
-
The new season of LAist Studios' WILD podcast is a fictional rom-com set in Southeast L.A. Diners play a big role in fostering conversation between the shows' two hosts this season. Here are host Erick Galindo's must-visit L.A. diners — whether you like breakfast or not.
-
The new season of LAist Studios' WILD podcast is a fictional rom-com set in Southeast L.A. Donuts play a big role in episode two of the show. Here are some of our favorite, wildly creative, and iconic donut shops in Los Angeles.
-
Cheap Fast Eats, Koreatown After Dark! Asian American Pizza, Hot Cheeto-Encrusted Corn Dogs And MoreCheap Fast Eats visits one of L.A.’s most distinctive neighborhoods for some nighttime bites.