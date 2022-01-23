Support for LAist comes from
News

Family Of Slain 16-Year-Old Girl Seeks Official Reward For Information About Her Death

By  Julia Paskin
Published Jan 23, 2022 12:12 PM
An image of yellow caution tape across metal railings in front of steps.
(Photo by Michael Marais on Unsplash )
The family of Tioni Theus, a 16-year-old girl found dead on Jan. 8 near the 110 freeway, is demanding the state step-up efforts to find her killer.

Joined by community leaders and members of the California Highway Patrol, the family is calling for an official reward to be offered for help in solving the case.

They're making the appeal to legislators in Sacramento because Tioni was found on state property, and the investigation is being conducted by the CHP.

The teen’s body was found with two gunshot wounds on the West Manchester Ave. on-ramp near South Figueroa St.

Anyone with information related to her murder is asked to contact Highway Patrol.

