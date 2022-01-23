Family Of Slain 16-Year-Old Girl Seeks Official Reward For Information About Her Death

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

The family of Tioni Theus, a 16-year-old girl found dead on Jan. 8 near the 110 freeway, is demanding the state step-up efforts to find her killer.

Joined by community leaders and members of the California Highway Patrol, the family is calling for an official reward to be offered for help in solving the case.

They're making the appeal to legislators in Sacramento because Tioni was found on state property, and the investigation is being conducted by the CHP.

The teen’s body was found with two gunshot wounds on the West Manchester Ave. on-ramp near South Figueroa St.

Anyone with information related to her murder is asked to contact Highway Patrol.