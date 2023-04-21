How Facebook Users Can Apply For Their Portion Of A $725 Million Lawsuit Settlement
Facebook users can now apply for their share of a $725 million privacy lawsuit settlement if they had accounts from May 2007 to December 2022.
Facebook's parent company, Meta, is doling out the payments to settle a lawsuit alleging it allowed Cambridge Analytica, a former British political consulting firm used by the 2016 Donald Trump presidential campaign, to access about 87 million users' personal information.
How To Apply
To apply for the funds, people can apply online or by mailing their forms by Aug. 25.
The form requires you to input your name, address, contact information, birthday, Facebook handle and payment information.
The backstory
In 2018, Cambridge Analytica allegedly paid Facebook developers for user data, which was then used to target voters in the 2016 election.
After the scandal surfaced, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg fielded questions from members of the U.S. Congress, who accused him of failing to protect the data.
